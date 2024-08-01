UFC 307 adds Jose Aldo – Mario Bautista

The UFC is returning to Salt Lake City in October and the card is starting to fill out with some incredible matchups. The King of Rio is back as former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (32-8) will be taking on 12th ranked Mario Bautista (14-2).

The matchup was first reported by AG Fight. UFC 307 goes down on October 5th. This is a massive opportunity for Mario Bautista who will be looking for his seventh straight win. Bautista first made the walk inside the octagon back in 2019 against Cory Sandhagen where he was submitted in the first round.

Since losing his debut, he’s gone an impressive 8-1 which includes a six-fight win streak. Most recently, Bautista fought Ricky Simon at a Fight Night back in January. He won that fight by decision. If he’s able to get the win in October, he’ll find himself getting closer to bantamweight title contention.

UFC 307

Jose Aldo has re-signed with the UFC. At least we can say that after his contract ran out earlier this year. After retiring back in 2022 following a loss to Merab Dvalishvili, Aldo returned back in May when the UFC came back to Rio. Aldo revealed it was the final fight on his contract.

Aldo took on the surging top contender Jonathan Martinez and the former champion shined. He was able to win by decision and is still firmly inside the top ten at 135 pounds. If he’s able to defeat the surging Bautista, he might be looking at a title eliminator the next time he makes the walk.