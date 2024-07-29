UFC 307 adding Kevin Holland – Chris Curtis

A really fun middleweight matchup is being added to UFC 307. Today, Iridium Sports Agency announced that their client and 15th ranked middleweight contender “The Action Man” Chris Curtis (31-11, 1 NC) will be taking on the 15th ranked welterweight “The Trailblazer” Kevin Holland (26-11, 1 NC).

UFC 307 will go down on October 5th from Salt Lake City, Utah. This card is starting to stack up to look like a really solid card. A couple of weeks ago we learned that Aljamain Sterling will be fighting Movsar Evloev on the card and it’s expected that the highly anticipated featherweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway will go down on this card.

Now, we know that this fun middleweight clash is also happening. Starting with Chris Curtis, this will be his first fight since his very close split decision loss against Brendan Allen back in April. That loss came on the heels of a win over Marc-Andre Barriault back in January. After winning his first three UFC bouts, Curtis is 2-3, 1 NC in his last six. He’ll be looking to finish his year with a big win over the entertaining Kevin Holland.

It has been such an interesting ride for Kevin Holland inside the octagon. After taking a short-notice fight against Thiago Santos and falling short back in 2018, Holland got a contract with the UFC. After winning his first three bouts, he got submitted by Brendan Allen which led him to 2020. Holland won five fights in 2020 including knockouts over Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, and Jacare Souza.

Those wins got him to the top of the middleweight division where he faltered. After going 0-2, 1 NC in his next three middleweight bouts, Holland made the drop to welterweight. Holland went 4-4 in that stretch but looked like he belonged at 170. Then, he took a short-notice fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 302 last month.

Holland submitted him in the first round and made it clear that he might choose to stay at middleweight and skip out on the weight cut to welterweight. With taking this fight against Curtis, it’s clear that for the immediate future, he’s back at 185.