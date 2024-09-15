UFC 306 Recap: Valentina Shevchenko regains flyweight title in total domination over Alexa Grasso

Tonight in the co-main event of UFC 306, we saw a women’s flyweight championship trilogy. The champion Alexa Grasso (16-3-1) was looking to defend her title against the former queen of the flyweight division Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1).

These two first fought in March 2023 when Shevchenko was going for her eighth title defense. While Shevchenko appeared in control of the fight, she made a huge mistake which allowed Alexa Grasso to score a fourth round submission to become the flyweight champion.

They ran it back last year at Noche UFC and the fight couldn’t have been closer. While two of the three judges gave Shevchenko three rounds, one judge gave Grasso a single 10-8 in the final round which made the fight a draw. Tonight, they settled once and for all who was the better fighter.

UFC 306 Recap

Round 1

The UFC flyweight title fight kicks off with no touch of the gloves. Shevchenko starts the striking with a low kick. Grasso advances with a combination. Clean left counter lands for Shevchenko. Grasso fighting with a lot more forward pressure early on but she’s leaving early openings and Shevchenko lands another counter.

Big combination from Shevchenko and she finishes with a big right hand. Grasso is getting clipped here in the opening moments of this one. Another right counter lands for Shevchenko. Big combination from Shevchenko and now she lands a takedown. The former champion in full control of the first two minutes of this one.

Shevchenko settles into the guard and lands a nice elbow. Grasso looking to potentially get out of this spot and Shevchenko lands a couple of short shots but nothing major. Grasso throws up her legs and she nearly gets an armbar. Shevchenko’s arm is not out of trouble yet. Shevchenko pulls out and goes right back in the guard. Nice elbow from Shevchenko.

One minute left in the first and Shevchenko is just controlling the champion here. Grasso continues looking for opportunities to get up but Shevchenko is just riding out the control. Short elbow from Shevchenko and now a bigger elbow. Over three minutes of control time here from Shevchenko. Shevchenko gets the back of Grasso in the final 10 seconds. 10-9 Shevchenko after one at Noche UFC.

Round 2

Entering the second and Grasso needs to get some momentum back here in the second. Grasso light on her feet and Shevchenko is holding the center. Grasso tries to work her way in behind the jab. Shevchenko is very measured here in the opening minute. Lots of pressure from Grasso but Shevchenko lands a right.

Big takedown from Shevchenko and she is back in the guard with four minutes to work. Grasso is throwing little shots off the back and she’s trying to hold Shevchenko. Shevchenko advances to half guard here and she’s being very deliberate in her advancements here.

Three minutes left in the round and Shevchenko appears to be in full control here. Her corner is yelling to stay patient and Shevchenko is doing just that. Halfway through the round and Grasso hip escapes and starts threatening another arm bar. Shevchenko looks composed but her arm is locked in there.

Shevchenko rips her arm out and immediately gets into side control with 90 seconds left to work. Scramble from Grasso and they’re back to striking. Immediate takedown from Shevchenko with a minute left to work. Shevchenko is 3 for 3 on takedowns thus far in the fight. Grasso attacking more submissions but Shevchenko easily defends. The round ends with a right from Shevchenko. 20-18 Shevchenko on my card at Noche UFC.

Round 3

Third round is underway and Grasso really needs to get going here. Jab from Shevchenko starts the striking. Grasso lands a couple of kicks and a check hook from Shevchenko lands. Nice leg kick from Grasso. Both trade jabs in the center. Body kick from Shevchenko and Grasso lands a jab.

Combination from Shevchenko lands as Grasso enters. Head kick now from Shevchenko. Three minutes left in the round and it’s Shevchenko leading the dance again here in the third. Huge combination from Shevchenko and she finishes with a knee. Big body kick now from Shevchenko.

Halfway through the third and Grasso needs to make something happen. Right counter from Shevchenko. Beautiful timing on a double leg and Shevchenko gets a takedown. Immediately into half guard for Shevchenko. 90 seconds left in the round and Grasso needs to get a little desperate here.

Shevchenko goes right into mount but Grasso immediately hip escapes. One minute left in the round and Shevchenko lands a nice right hand. Grasso tries to get up but Shevchenko bullies her right back down. Short shots now from Shevchenko. The round ends and it’s 30-27 Shevchenko at Noche UFC.

Round 4

Entering the fourth and Grasso needs to get desperate or she’s going to find herself down four rounds. Grasso opens up with two kicks and Shevchenko fires one back. Double jab from Shevchenko and Grasso fires back a combination. Check right hand from Shevchenko. Big double leg from Shevchenko and Grasso attacks a guillotine.

It looks deep. Mounted guillotine now from Grasso and it looks super tight. Shevchenko gives the referee a thumbs up and she’s just riding out this position. It almost looks like Shevchenko is just waiting for Grasso’s arms to tire. Shevchenko pops her head out with three minutes to work.

Half guard now from Shevchenko and she looks like she might be targeting an arm triangle. Mount from Shevchenko and she’s looking for her own finish. Grasso defends well and gets her back to half guard. Shevchenko is definitely looking to setup and arm triangle. Short shots to the body from Shevchenko.

Side control now from Shevchenko. Nice shots from Shevchenko. Elbows to the body from Shevchenko. The round comes to a close with Shevchenko getting a crucifix. 4-0 Shevchenko at Noche UFC.

Round 5

Entering the final round and Alexa Grasso needs a desperation finish. Grasso takes the center but immediately gets backed up by Shevchenko. Leg kick lands for Shevchenko. Sharp counter jab now from Shevchenko. Check hook lands for Shevchenko. 1-2 now from Shevchenko.

Grasso just doesn’t seem that urgent with four minutes left in the fight. Big combination from Shevchenko and Grasso starts coming forward. Brief takedown attempt from Shevchenko but Grasso easily sprawls and defends. Takedown attempt now from Grasso with three minutes left in the round.

Grasso gets her down and gets the mount but Shevchenko immediately uses the fence to get up and then she lands her own takedown. Grasso gets back to her feet. Combination from Shevchenko and then she lands another takedown. Grasso immediately gets back to her feet.

Clinch from Shevchenko and she lands some nice knees. Grasso goes for a trip but Shevchenko lands on top. Just a little over a minute left in the fight and Shevchenko settles into guard. Grasso gets back to her feet and she breaks away. 30 seconds left and Grasso goes for a trip but Shevchenko just throws her down. The fight ends and it should be 50-45 Shevchenko in a dominant performance.

Valentina Shevchenko def. Alexa Grasso by Unanimous Decision