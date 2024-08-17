UFC 305 Recap: Jairzinho Rozenstruik wins decision over Tai Tuivasa

On the main card of UFC 305, we saw a big time clash between heavyweight strikers. Fan-favorite and 10th ranked Tai Tuivasa (14-7) was going to look to defend his spot as he took on the 12th ranked heavyweight in the world “Bigi Boy” Jairzinho Rozenstruik (14-5).

Tuivasa was looking to end a terrible losing streak tonight. After winning five in a row and getting close to a title shot, Tuivasa had lost four rights in a row leading up to tonight. He desperately needed a win to get some momentum back and show that he’s still a top heavyweight contender.

Rozenstruik entered the octagon just 4-5 in his last nine fights after starting his professional career 10-0. It’s been truly a mixed bag of results for Bigi Boy over the last few years but tonight he was looking to make a big statement in enemy territory to prove that he’s still a top UFC heavyweight.

UFC 305 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 305 heavyweight contest kicks off with a touch of the gloves. Rozenstruik holds the center and Tuivasa circles on the outside early. Low kick from Rozenstruik starts the striking. Tuivasa starting to press forward a little and he eats another kick from Bigi Boy. Kick from Tuivasa and Rozenstruik lands a right over the top.

Jab and a leg kick from Rozenstruik. Tuivasa very measured here early on. Low kick attempt from Tuivasa misses and Rozenstruik counters with a 1-2. Halfway through the first round and there’s really been nothing major so far. The round is up for the taking as Rozenstruik lands a body kick. Double jab from Rozenstruik.

Left hook and a low kick from Rozenstruik. Nice 1-2 counter from Rozenstruik stiffens up Tuivasa briefly. Leg kick now from Tuivasa. Left hook to the body lands for Rozenstruik. Tuivasa is really upping the pressure here. Combination now from Bigi Boy. Nice body kick from Rozenstruik and Tuivasa lands a left. The round ends and it’s 1-0 Rozenstruik at UFC 305.

Round 2

Entering the second round and Tuivasa really needs to get going after a slow first round. They touch gloves and here we go. Rozenstruik opens with a body kick and now a leg kick. Big left to the body and a right over the top from Rozenstruik. Rozenstruik doing a good job of mixing up shots to the body and Tuivasa lands a nice counter.

Big combination from Tuivasa. Tuivasa is backing up Rozenstruik and he’s throwing heat now. Here comes Bam Bam and these boys are throwing heat now. Big knee from Rozenstruik and now he’s unloading on Tuivasa against the fence. Tuivasa circles around the outside.

Big shot from Tuivasa and now Rozenstruik stiffens him up with a counter. Big knee from Rozenstruik and Tuivasa circles away. Jab from Rozenstruik and both men look recovered after they both landed huge shots. Clean right straight lands for Tuivasa. Big leg kick from Tuivasa but Tuivasa hurts his leg.

Rozenstruik is unloading on a wounded Tuivasa. Tuivasa gets busted open but he comes blasting back. Rozenstruik resets and Tuivasa is looking recovered at least for now. Huge jab from Rozenstruik and now a kick. Lead left hook now from Rozenstruik. 1-2 now from Bigi Boy. Right over the top from Tuivasa. The round ends and I think it’s pretty clearly 2-0 Rozenstruik at UFC 305.

Round 3

Entering the final round and I think Tuivasa needs a finish here at UFC 305. They touch gloves and here we go for the final round. Rozenstruik opens with a nice calf kick. Big jab now from Bigi Boy. Tuivasa is upping his pressure now 30 seconds into the round. Both men trade right hands.

Double jab now from Rozenstruik. Stiff jab from Rozenstruik snaps the head back of Tuivasa. Tuivasa presses forward but eats a big leg kick and now a jab. Another nice jab from Rozenstruik and Tuivasa lands a right over the top. Left now from Tuivasa and a kick. Combination from Rozenstruik lands.

1-2 from Rozenstruik and Tuivasa throws a jab. Short left hook lands and Tuivasa lands a nice elbow in tight. Right over the top now from Tuivasa. Double jab from Tuivasa and a body kick from Rozenstruik. Left from Tuivasa and now Rozenstruik lands a left of his own.

One minute left in the fight and Tuivasa needs a miracle finish here. He’s pushing forward but he just can’t find the right shot. Jab from Rozenstruik lands and a head kick. Tuivasa pushes forward and Rozenstruik lands a big right over the top. Right uppercut now. Tuivasa lands a big counter but the fight ends. Should be a clear decision for Rozenstruik at UFC 305.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Tai Tuivasa by Split Decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)