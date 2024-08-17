UFC 305 Recap: Dan Hooker wins a war against Mateusz Gamrot

On the main card of UFC 305, we saw a fun matchup in the lightweight division between two men ranked inside the top eleven. 11th ranked Dan Hooker (23-12) was looking to make a big leap in the rankings as he took on the fifth ranked contender Mateusz Gamrot (24-2, 1 NC).

It’s been a wild few years for Dan Hooker. After coming close to a title shot in 2020, Hooker had a stretch where he went just 1-4 in five fights. However, Hooker has looked great in his last two fights and was looking to make another run towards title contention.

To do that, he needed to go through Mateusz Gamrot tonight. Gamrot entered the cage having won his last three fights and seven of his last eight. One of those wins came against the next title challenger Arman Tsarukyan. Gamrot was looking to handle business tonight and put himself in the UFC’s lightweight title picture.

UFC 305 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 305 lightweight contest kicks off with a touch of the gloves. Hooker is light on his feet as he takes the center. Body kick attempt from Hooker. Hooker trying to use his length here in the opening minute. Right over the top from Gamrot. Front kick now from Hooker and now another.

Big rush from Gamrot and he lands a clean right over the top. That got the attention of Hooker and now he lands another. Body kick lands for Hooker and Gamrot lands a nasty calf kick. Takedown now from Gamrot and Hooker immediately tries to work his way back to the fence.

Hooker trying desperately to get up but Gamrot is doing a good job so far controlling him. Just as I type that, Hooker scrambles and he gets back to his feet. Right hand from Gamrot drops Hooker and Gamrot is all over him. He goes for a guillotine but he uses that to get on top. Huge shots from Gamrot here and Hooker is trying to survives.

Hooker is able to survive and he finds the fence to get back to his feet. One minute left and they break. Hooker is really upping his pressure here. Big left from Hooker drops Gamrot. Hooker really pressing and he’s throwing big combinations. Gamrot is wobbly and he goes for a takedown. The round ends and that’s a tough one to score. I know Hooker had the big finish, but I lean Gamrot at UFC 305.

Round 2

The second round begins with a body kick from Hooker. Another nice body kick from Hooker and he is really on Gamrot here. Big jab from Hooker. Big double leg from Gamrot and he gets Hooker down just about a minute into the round. Side control now from Gamrot with plenty of time to work. Short elbows from Gamrot.

90 seconds into the round and we are in Gamrot’s world here. A couple of really nice elbows land for Gamrot. Three minutes left in the round and Hooker is trying to work his way back to his feet with a scramble. Butterfly guard now for Hooker and he breaks free for a second. However, Gamrot gets him right back down.

Hooker uses the fence to get back up and he breaks free with two minutes left to work. Hooker goes right back on the pressure. Body shot lands for Hooker. Combination from Gamrot and Hooker lands a body kick. Hooker is really heavy on the pressure. Takedown from Gamrot but he goes right into a guillotine from Hooker who uses that to defend.

Gamrot goes right back on a single but he’s eating big elbows from Dan Hooker. Cage pressure from Gamrot but Hooker gets away. Right back on the pressure and a big combination lands. The round ends and it’s another tough one to score. I lean towards Gamrot again, but I feel like the judges are going to favor Hooker here at UFC 305.

Round 3

Entering the final round and these scorecards could be all over the place. Hooker is very heavy on the pressure once again. Gamrot with a desperation takedown but he cannot get Hooker down. He gets him down briefly but Hooker is right back up. Big jab from Hooker and he’s all over Gamrot here.

Right over the top from Hooker and he rips to the body. Combination from Hooker. Right from Gamrot and now Gamrot lands a big combination. That gained a little respect from Hooker. Jab from Gamrot and Hooker is right back on the pressure. Right hand from Gamrot and a body kick lands for Hooker.

Left from Hooker and a right from Gamrot. Two big jabs from Gamrot now. Deep on a single from Gamrot but Hooker defends perfectly. Right up the middle from Hooker and Gamrot lands a counter. Right over the top now from Hooker. Both men trade big combinations. Shovel uppercut from Hooker and Gamrot goes right in on a takedown attempt.

One minute left and Hooker will not go down. Big combination from Hooker. Right hand from hooker and a combination. Both men trade big shots. Gamrot cannot get his last takedown attempt and Hooker lands a clean left hand. The round ends and it’s Hooker’s round. I had it 29-28 Gamrot, but I think Hooker is getting this decision at UFC 305.

Dan Hooker def. Mateusz Gamrot by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)