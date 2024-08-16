UFC 305 Preview and Prediction: Tai Tuivasa – Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC 305, we are going to see a clash between heavyweight strikers in a bout where you won’t want to blink. 10th ranked Tai Tuivasa (14-7) is going to look to defend his spot as he takes on 12th ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik (14-5).

For Tuivasa, he needs a win in the worst way tomorrow night. It’s been such an interesting run for him in the UFC. After winning his first three fights inside the octagon, he was 9-0 as a professional. Then, he lost three in a row. Following that losing streak, he won five in a row which led him to a title eliminator with Ciryl Gane. However, starting with the Gane fight, he’s now lost four in a row again. He’ll look to turn his fortunes around tomorrow night.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik was 10-0 back in 2020 on the cusp of a title shot. Then, he lost to Francis Ngannou in 20 seconds. It’s been a mixed bag for him in the UFC ever since. Overall he’s 4-5 in his last nine going back to the Ngannou fight. he is coming off a win over Shamil Gaziev back in March, but he wants a statement win over Tuivasa to get back on track.

UFC 305 Prediction

My big prediction with this fight is the fact that this isn’t going to the scorecards. I know, that’s an incredibly bold prediction given these two fighters. Someone is going to get knocked out and honestly, I don’t think we are going to see a second round in this one.

Tuivasa is going to come out and he’s going to make this a fire fight early on. The big question for UFC 305 is whether Tuivasa will catch Rozenstruik in a fire fight or if Rozenstruik will evade and land a massive counter. Rozenstruik is a great counter striker and if he can keep distance, I think he’s setup nicely here.

I’m rooting for Tuivasa because I don’t want to see a fan-favorite like himself lose five in a row. However, I just like Rozenstruik in this spot given his ability to counter-strike.

Prediction: Jairzinho Rozenstruik by TKO