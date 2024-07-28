UFC 304 Recap: Tom Aspinall makes quick work of Curtis Blaydes to retain his title

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

In the co-main event of UFC 304, the interim heavyweight title was on the line. Interim champion Tom Aspinall (14-3) was looking to his title and avenge his only loss inside the octagon as he took on Curtis “Razor” Blaydes (18-4, 1 NC).

These two fought just about two years ago to the day and Blaydes scored a TKO win in the first round after Aspinall injured his knee in the first fifteen seconds of the fight. Following that injury loss, Aspinall has come back to score two huge knockout wins and become the interim heavyweight champion.

Following Blaydes’ injury win over Aspinall, he took on Sergei Pavlovich and lost in the first round. However, after that fight, he stopped Jailton Almeida at UFC 299 handing Almeida his first loss inside the octagon. That win was enough to earn him this shot tonight at the interim heavyweight championship.

UFC 304 Recap

Round 1

The UFC interim heavyweight title fight kicks off with a touch of the gloves. Aspinall light on his feet as he circles on the outside and Blaydes lands a right hand. Aspinall forces the issue and Blaydes lands a couple of really nice shots. Blaydes looks sharp and he lands a big 1-2. Right hand from Aspinall and down goes Blaydes. Aspinall follows up and this one is over. Quick work for the champion at UFC 304.

Tom Aspinall def. Curtis Blaydes by TKO – Round 1