UFC 304 Recap: Paddy Pimblett chokes out King Green in the first

On the PPV main card of UFC 304, we saw a very fun matchup in the lightweight division. England’s own Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett (21-3) was looking to remain unbeaten inside the octagon while climbing into the rankings as he took on 15th ranked King Green (32-15-1).

King Green (Formerly Bobby Green) was coming off a big time win at UFC 300 where he dominated Jim Miller. Overall, King Green was 3-1 in his last four fights leading up to tonight. He wanted to be the man to derail the hype train known as Paddy The Baddy.

Pimblett entered the octagon a perfect 5-0 in the promotion. Last December, he had a very solid performance against former champion Tony Ferguson and he also has three first round finishes. He was looking to pickup the big win tonight and insert himself into the lightweight rankings.

UFC 304 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 304 lightweight matchup starts with Green taking the center. Inside leg kick lands for Pimblett. Pimblett light on his feet and he throws another leg kick. Power jab lands for Pimblett and Green follows with a kick. Another calf kick from Pimblett and Green tries to catch it. Side kick from Green.

1-2 just out of range from Green. Right over the top lands for Pimblett. Side kick to the thigh from Green and a straight counter lands for Pimblett. Shot to the body lands for Green and Pimblett lands a leg kick. Jab now from Green and he’s talking to Pimblett. Calf kick from Pimblett and Green fires one back.

Side kick from Green and Pimblett lands a leg kick. That causes a scramble and Pimblett locks in a guillotine. Green fights through it but Pimblett transitions to a triangle choke and it’s deep. Green tries to fight through it but he goes out and Paddy Pimblett scores the huge win at UFC 304.

Paddy Pimblett def. King Green by Submission – Round 1