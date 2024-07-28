UFC 304 Recap: Belal Muhammad runs through Leon Edwards to become welterweight champion

In the main event of UFC 304, we saw a rematch for the welterweight title. The champion Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) was fighting in front of his home country as he looked to defeat the surging top contender Belal “Remember the Name” Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC).

These two first shared the octagon back in 2021 and the fight ended in a No Contest. Leon Edwards was in control of the matchup but he accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye and that caused the fight to end. Following that No Contest, Edwards defeated Nate Diaz to earn a title shot against Kamaru Usman. He won the title and has since defended it twice.

Belal Muhammad is long overdue for a UFC title shot. His last loss in the octagon came back in 2019 and his most recent wins include Vicente Luque, Wonderboy Thompson, Sean Brady, and Gilbert Burns. He was looking to prove tonight that he is in fact the best welterweight on the planet.

UFC 304 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 304 main event starts with immediate pressure from Muhammad. He’s really trying to close the distance early on and Muhammad easily takes Leon Edwards down. That was way too easy for Muhammad and now he settles into the guard. Short shots from Muhammad and Edwards is just trying to control posture.

Edwards forces a scramble and gets back to his feet. 90 seconds into the round and Edwards lands a big knee. Edwards pushes Muhammad against the fence and now Edwards is going for a takedown. Muhammad easily defends and they stay in the clinch. Knees from the champion against the fence.

Now a knee from Muhammad and Edwards breaks with a big elbow. Body kick from Muhammad and Edwards counters with a combination. Big body kick from Edwards and a big knee to the body. Calf kick from Edwards and a jab from Muhammad. Muhammad controlling the center and Edwards lands another nice kick.

Muhammad upping the pressure but he eats a massive left uppercut. Muhammad eats it well but then he eats a nasty body kick. Big jab from Muhammad. Left over the top now from Muhammad and he’s not giving Edwards any space. Muhammad rocks Edwards with a couple of lefts and he immediately takes the champion down. The round ends and it’s 1-0 Muhammad at UFC 304.

Round 2

Entering the second and that was a rough round for the champion. Muhammad immediately opens with pressure and a big jab lands. Muhammad looks very confident and he lands a big right hand. Two straight big jabs from Muhammad and Edwards looks lost here. Muhammad is not letting Edwards breathe at all.

Combination from Muhammad and he immediately gains a body lock looking for the takedown. Edwards is able to stay up for now. They get out to space and Muhammad drives him down to the ground. Belal Muhammad is dominating this fight right now. Three minutes left in the round and Muhammad has the back of Edwards.

Edwards gets back to his feet but Muhammad immediately slams him down to the mat. Edwards is desperately trying to get back up but he just can’t get anything going. Muhammad drags him right back to the ground and Edwards looks so defeated. Muhammad is ragdolling Leon Edwards right now.

Muhammad is just holding Edwards along the fence here. The challenger is in full control but Edwards is able to get back up and reverse the position. Edwards gets his own takedown out of no where with 30 seconds left in the round. The round ends there and it’s a clear round for Muhammad but the champion got some respect there at UFC 304.

Round 3

Entering the third round and Muhammad is well in control of this title fight. A leg kick from Edwards and a jab from Muhammad starts the striking in round 3. Combination from Muhammad and he already has Edwards back up against the fence. Immediate takedown from Muhammad but Edwards sneaks out the back and gets the back of Muhammad.

Edwards has full back control here with four minutes left to work. Edwards begins working for a rear naked choke and he has plenty of time to work. Muhammad is defending well here but this is the first big time moment for Leon Edwards. Edwards is trying to attack a submission here but Muhammad continues fighting well.

90 seconds left in the round and Muhammad keeps looking for a way out but Edwards is doing a sensational job of controlling the challenger here. Less than a minute left and the champion can coast here and get this fight much closer. The round comes to a close and it’s a dominant round for the champion and this fight just got a lot more interesting. 2-1 Muhammad at UFC 304.

Round 4

Entering the fourth round and Edwards gained so much respect there in terms of the grappling. Muhammad opens again with pressure and a big jab. Edwards is immediately backed up against the fence. Head kick just misses from Edwards. Huge left hook lands for Edwards but Muhammad just eats it. Combination from Muhammad and a big jab. Uppercut from Muhammad.

1-2 from Muhammad and he’s teeing off on Edwards. Right hand and another from Muhammad. Big takedown from Muhammad and he gets the back of Edwards. Three minutes left in the round and Edwards needs a miracle to win this round because he looks exhausted and Muhammad is in full control.

Half the round to go and Muhammad gets full back control and like round three, this is likely where this round is going to end. Edwards isn’t even trying to get back to his feet. 30 seconds left in the round and Edwards is able to reverse the position. He tries landing a few shots but the round ends. 3-1 Muhammad at UFC 304.

Round 5

Entering the final round and Leon Edwards needs a miracle finish to retain his title. Muhammad immediately takes the center and lands a big shot. Nice left hand from Edwards. They trade combinations in the center. Muhammad shoots for a takedown and Edwards defends. However, Muhammad gets him back against the fence and Edwards just accepts it.

The crowd begins booing and Muhammad gets to the back of Edwards. Edwards gets dragged down with little fight. Little to no fight from the champion here as he looks to be accepting defeat. Muhammad is in full control and he has the back of Edwards with three rounds to work.

Halfway through the final round and fans are starting to leave the arena. Full body triangle from Muhammad and Edwards isn’t even trying to get up. He accepts that position for most of the round but he reverses the position at the very end and he busts Muhammad up with huge elbows. More elbows and the fight ends. I give the final round to Edwards due to the damage, but Muhammad is going to win this one at UFC 304.

Belal Muhammad def. Leon Edwards by Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)