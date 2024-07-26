UFC 304 Main Event Preview and Prediction: Leon Edwards – Belal Muhammad 2

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 304, we are going to see a rematch for the welterweight title. The champion Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) will be fighting in front of his home country as he looks to defeating the surging top contender Belal “Remember the Name” Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC).

These two have some history and it dates back to early 2021. Leon Edwards was supposed to fight Khamzat Chimaev, but after Chimaev fell out of the fight, Muhammad stepped in. Muhammad had won four in a row at the time. Edwards was in full control of the fight, but the fight ended in the second round after an accidental eye poke hindered Muhammad to the point where he was unable to continue. There’s been a little bad blood between the two ever since.

Edwards defeated Nate Diaz after that and then had the come from behind knockout win over Kamaru Usman to become UFC welterweight champion. He defeated Usman in their trilogy fight to retain the title and then successfully defended his title against Colby Covington back in December.

After the No Contest, Muhammad went on a dominant run. He defeated Demian Maia, Wonderboy Thompson, Vicente Luque, Sean Brady, and Gilbert Burns. Muhammad hasn’t lost a fight since 2019 and he’s been patiently waiting for his UFC title shot. He finally gets it tomorrow night and he’ll look to take full advantage.

UFC 304 Prediction

In their first fight, Edwards was so much sharper on the feet and he wobbled Muhammad. His speed and accuracy was a big problem. Now, Muhammad has made strides in his striking game and his boxing coach this week said that his hands are on par with Canelo Alvarez. Of course, that’s a gross exaggeration, but he definitely has improved.

Belal Muhammad’s path to victory at UFC 304 does not involve standing at range and striking with Leon Edwards. If he tries to do that, he’s going to get demolished all night long. Muhammad thrives in frustrating his opponents with his relentless pressure while mixing up his striking and wrestling.

I think Belal Muhammad is going to give Leon Edwards the fight that everyone thought Colby Covington would give him back in December. Muhammad has incredible cardio and if Leon Edwards fades, it could be a really rough night for him at UFC 304. I think we are going all five rounds in this one.

I also think it’s going to be close. Edwards is going to win the first few rounds with his sharp striking and distance control. However, Belal Muhammad is not going to stop coming forward. Ultimately, Muhammad will win some later rounds with his pressure and pace. That said, when the cards are read, I think you’ll Muhammad be incredibly disappointed because he’ll think he won the fight, but Leon Edwards will retain in a close fight at UFC 304.

Prediction: Leon Edwards by Decision