UFC 304 adds Paddy Pimblett – Bobby Green

Dana White announced several big time matchups for UFC 304 today. Included in the announcements was the main event which will feature a welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The co-main event is an interim heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes.

White also announced that one of if not England’s most popular fighter will also be on the main card. England’s own Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett (21-3) will make his return and awaiting him is arguably his toughest test to date. Pimblett will be taking on Bobby “King” Green (32-15-1).

The last time we saw Bobby Green was back at UFC 300 when he brutalized Jim Miller over the course of three rounds. That big bounce back win came after he was knocked out against Jalin Turner. Prior to the Turner loss, he had choked out Tony Ferguson and knocked out Grand Dawson in the first round.

UFC 304

The last time we saw Paddy The Baddy was UFC 296 in December when he took on Tony Ferguson. In that fight, Pimblett really showed off improved striking and he hurt Ferguson multiple times on the feet. He came close to finishing El Cucuy but he settled for a lopsided decision win.

That win moved Pimblett to a perfect 5-0 inside the octagon with three finishes. This is by far the toughest test of Pimblett’s career inside the octagon. Bobby Green has sensational takedown defense so Pimblett is going to struggle to get him down. Green also has incredible boxing and great striking defense. Pimblett is going to need to bring his best stuff if he wants to move into the lightweight rankings.