UFC 302 adds Alexander Volkov – Jailton Almeida

Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC‘s first of two PPVs in the month of June just got a big time heavyweight contest added to the card. Leo Guimaraes on X was the first to report earlier this evening that top ten heavyweights Jailton Almeida (20-3) and Alexander Volkov (37-10) will go head-to-head.

UFC 302 on June 1st goes down in Newark, N.J. Starting with Almeida, he will be looking to bounce back after he suffered his first loss inside the octagon just a couple of weeks ago. Almeida faced off against Curtis Blaydes and he looked dominant with his grappling in the first round.

However, he was desperate to get a takedown in the second round and he left his head exposed. Blaydes took full advantage raining down a barrage of elbows that ended the fight. The loss snapped a 15-fight win streak for Almeida and dropped him to 6-1 in the UFC.

UFC 302

Alexander Volkov is once again knocking on the door of the UFC heavyweight title picture. Volkov won his first four fights inside the octagon and back in 2018, he had a fight with Derrick Lewis and essentially a title shot was on the line. Volkov was dominating the fight but Lewis stopped him in the final fifteen seconds.

Starting with that fight, Volkov would go 4-4 over his next eight fights. While he was a very solid heavyweight contender, it just looked like he wasn’t going to reach that top-tier level. However, he’s really turned things around lately winning three straight and all by stoppage. If he can stop Almeida at UFC 302, he very well might be in line for a future title shot.