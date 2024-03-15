UFC 301 will be headlined by Alexandre Pantoja – Steve Erceg

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 301 heads to Brazil in May and today, the promotion announced the fight that will headline the show. It was announced that the Brazilian flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) will defend his flyweight title against Australia’s Steve Erceg (12-1).

Wheels up to Rio ??



The flyweight belt is up for grabs ?



Presale info: https://t.co/KhR1ww7s1q | #UFC301 pic.twitter.com/pxIQM9PXfm — UFC (@ufc) March 15, 2024

UFC 301 goes down on May 4th in Rio. Let’s start off with the challenger Steve Erceg. Erceg made waves just a couple of weeks ago when he flatlined Matt Schnell in the second round of their fight from The APEX. That knockout earned him a Performance of the Night bonus and now we know it’s earned him a title shot.

Erceg is a perfect 3-0 inside the octagon. Now, he’s currently ranked tenth in the division which might raise some eyebrows on why he’s getting the next shot at the flyweight title. Brandon Royval is likely the guy who deserves the shot considering he’s ranked number one and he just beat Brandon Moreno.

However, he’s lost to Pantoja twice most recently back in December. While Erceg is not ranked at the top of the division, he’s coming off a helluva performance and he’s a fresh opponent for the champion at UFC 301.

UFC 301

Alexandre Pantoja returns home in May to defend his flyweight title. He will look to successfully defend his flyweight title for the second time. Wanna hear something crazy? If Pantoja defends his title for the second time successfully, he’ll be the first man to do so at flyweight since Demetrious Johnson.

Cejudo vacated the title after defending it once against TJ Dillashaw. Figueiredo fought to a draw against Moreno in his second title defense. After those two traded the flyweight title back-and-forth, Moreno lost in his first title defense against Alexandre Pantoja back in July at UFC 290.

The flyweight title has been a game of hot potato since DJ dominated the division. Pantoja is looking to change that narrative and he’s looking for an extensive reign. He should be the massive favorite when these two fight in a couple of months.