UFC 301 Recap: Anthony Smith submits Vitor Petrino in the first

On the main card of UFC 301, a spot in the light heavyweight rankings was on the line. Former title challenger and current tenth ranked light heavyweight contender Anthony “Lionheart” Smith (37-19) went into enemy territory to defend his ranking against the undefeated sensation Vitor Petrino (11-0).

Petrino entered tonight with a huge opportunity to break into the rankings and keep his sensational run going. After winning a contract on The Contender Series, Petrino won his first four octagon appearances entering tonight. He was looking to get the biggest win of his career and leap into the rankings.

Anthony Smith was looking to stop the bleeding. Lionheart was just 1-3 in his last four entering tonight’s fight against Petrino. Smith said he wouldn’t be anyone’s stepping stone and he seemed very confident all week that he’d get the job done at UFC 301.

UFC 301 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 301 light heavyweight contest kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Smith plots forward with a little pressure to start and Petrino throws out a jab. Both men trade jabs in the center. Another sharp jab from Petrino. Calf kick from Smith and a nice body kick from Petrino. Another powerful leg kick from Lionheart lands.

Petrino upping the pressure here and he lands a jab and a right. Jab from Lionheart and then he throws his calf kick. Big body combination from Petrino and then he shoots a double leg. Smith gets a guillotine and it’s deep. Petrino taps and this one is over. What a win for Anthony Smith.

Anthony Smith def. Vitor Petrino by Submission – Round 1