UFC 300 will be headlined by Alex Pereira – Jamahal Hill

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Alex Pereira defeats Israel Adesanya during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

After months of speculation, we learned tonight what the main event of UFC 300 will be. Following the conclusion of tonight’s PPV, Dana White announced on social media that light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (9-2) will defend his title against former champ Jamahal Hill (11-1) at the historic event.

Pereira has become a superstar for the promotion so it’s not surprising to hear of his inclusion in the main event. There were questions around whether or not Hill would be ready, but tonight we learned that this fight is a go for UFC 300.

Jamahal Hill scored three straight knockout wins to earn himself a vacant title fight against Glover Teixeira in January 2023. Hill dominated Teixeira and became the champion. He was tracking to defend his title sometime later in 2023, but a ruptured achilles forced him to vacate the title. Now, he’ll get a shot at the UFC title he never lost in the octagon.

UFC 300

When Jamahal Hill wasn’t able to fight, Alex Pereira got the call to step in. After losing the middleweight title last April, Poatan moved up to light heavyweight and defeated former champion Jan Blachowicz in his divisional debut. After the Hill injury, he got the call to face Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 in November.

The fight was incredibly entertaining and Pereira closed the show with a second round knockout winning a title in a second weight class. Pereira has become a superstar for the promotion and he now can say something only a select few can say in that he’s held titles in two weight classes.

Pereira is due for the toughest test of his light heavyweight run thus far in facing the former champion. One thing I can guarantee about this fight, someone is going to sleep.