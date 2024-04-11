UFC 300 Preview and Prediction: Sodiq Yusuff – Diego Lopes

Aug 16, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Sodiq Yusuff during weigh ins for UFC 241 at Anaheim Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

On the prelims of UFC 300, we are going to see a big time matchup with a featherweight ranking up for grabs. 13th ranked Sodiq Yusuff (13-3) will look to hold onto his spot in the rankings as he takes on rising superstar Diego Lopes (23-6).

This is such an intriguing matchup and the perfect prelim for this event. Starting with Yusuff, he had a really tough fight in his last one against Edson Barboza. He started out incredibly dominant scoring a 10-8 in the first round, but after the first round, he lost the rest of the fight going on to lose a decision to Barboza. That loss snapped a two-fight win streak. He’s now just 2-2 in his last four after winning his first four UFC bouts.

Diego Lopes earned himself a contract in a fight he lost. Lopes stepped in to face Movsar Evloev on just a few days’ notice and put on a show. While he lost the fight, he hurt Evloev on the feet and nearly had him in submissions multiple times. He made a statement so the UFC brought him back. Since being given a contract, Lopes has scored two first round finishes which has him knocking on the door of the rankings.

UFC 300 Prediction

If you just look at the last three performances, Diego Lopes looks like an absolute star. Fast and powerful on the feet with elite grappling skills. While his technique on the feet isn’t the cleanest in the world, he finds the chin and he packs a helluva punch.

The big question is, was this little run a flash in the pan or are we seeing Diego Lopes come into his own. We know how good Sodiq Yusuff is and we’ve seen him against some top level UFC competition. His technique on the feet is sensational and we know that he can pack a punch.

A big question I have with Yusuff is how will he handle this fight when it turns into a war. I don’t expect either man to get an early finish and I expect both to go through adversity. However, I keep seeing a Diego Lopes submission at UFC 300. I believe they’ll both be somewhat tired in the third round, but Lopes will either land a big shot or takedown where he’ll secure the back leading him to get a late submission victory keeping his run going.

Prediction: Diego Lopes by Submission – Round 3