UFC 300 Preview and Prediction: Jim Miller – Bobby Green

The prelims of the historic UFC 300 card this weekend are filled with absolute bangers and this one features two vets that fight fans love. Jim Miller (37-17) gets his wish in fighting at 300 and he gets a worthy dance partner in Bobby “King” Green (31-15-1).

Starting with Bobby Green, he’s looking to bounce back after a really tough loss in his last bout. Green shocked the world by knocking out Grand Dawson in October and then he got a fight with Jalin Turner in December. It was a brutal night at the office where Green got knocked out and took a ton of unnecessary shots before the fight was stopped. Hopefully he’s fully recovered and ready to go this Saturday.

Jim Miller is the lone fighter on the card who has the distinction of fighting at both UFC 100 and 200 ahead of his fight on the 300th card. Miller is constantly setting records every time he steps in the octagon and he’s riding a two-fight winning streak heading into Saturday night. After a rough 1-3 stretch a few years back, Miller is now 5-1 in his last six fights and he’s finished all five wins.

UFC 300 Preview

This fight to me is going to come down to leg kicks and takedowns from Jim Miller. We know how slick the boxing is of Bobby Green. He has such crisp and fast hands along with tremendous boxing defense. However, that boxing style does lead him to be a bit heavy on the front foot.

Miller could look to take advantage there with leg kicks. Green also has good takedown defense and he’s going to need it in this one. You have to imagine that Miller is going to look to get Green on the ground where he can potentially work his submissions. This matchup is a tricky one at UFC 300 if you’re looking to place a bet.

I expect both men to have moments, but I like Bobby Green here. I don’t see Miller getting a finish so it’s going to go to the scorecards. I believe the majority of the fight will be at boxing range and the work Green will do will be enough to sway the judges into giving him the decision victory.

Prediction: Bobby Green by Decision