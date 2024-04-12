UFC 300 Preview and Prediction: Charles Oliveira – Arman Tsarukyan

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Charles Oliveira (red gloves) before his fight against Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

On the main card of UFC 300 we are going to see a potential title eliminator in the lightweight division. Former lightweight champion Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira (34-9) is back as he takes on surging top contender Arman Tsarukyan (21-3) for a potential shot at the lightweight title.

Do Bronx was supposed to have a rematch with Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi last October for the title. However, just two weeks before the fight, Oliveira suffered a nasty cut and had to pull out of the fight. Now, he must fight again to get back to the title. Prior to the cancellation against Makhachev, Oliveira had stopped Beneil Dariush in the first round.

Oliveira has gone through a murderer’s row at 155. Since the start of 2018, Oliveira is 12-1 with the lone loss coming against the current champion. Meanwhile he’s defeated the likes of Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler. Not too mention, he finished all three of those. Despite that, he’s a pretty decent sized underdog at UFC 300.

So many people including the oddsmakers are high on Arman Tsarukyan. It’s easy to see why given his recent stretch of wins. In his last fight, he ran through Beneil Dariush knocking him out in the first round. Overall, he’s 8-2 inside the octagon with the only two losses coming against Mateusz Gamrot and the current champ, Islam Makhachev.

UFC 300 Prediction

I can see why a lot of people are high on Tsarukyan in this matchup at UFC 300. Oliveira has done incredibly well when fighters are afraid of going to the ground with him which forces them to stand and strike. While he’s capable of being hit, Oliveira has insane power and perfect technique, just ask Justin Gaethje about it.

I think you’ll see Tsarukyan really look to take this fight to the ground. I expect him to try and neutralize the dangerous ground game of Do Bronx and just control him throughout the fight. I think he’ll do that for the first round. However, I think he gets caught in the second round.

The former UFC champion’s technique is going to shine and I think he catches Tsarukyan with something major in the second round which rocks him bad. Tsarukyan will try to recover but Oliveira will get his back and lock in a choke which will end the fight. I see why Tsarukyan is favored given the styles, but I can’t bet against Do Bronx personally.

Prediction: Charles Oliveira by Submission – Round 2