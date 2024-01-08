UFC 300 adds title eliminator between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Charles Oliveira reacts following his TKO victory against Beneil Dariush during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Historic UFC 300 has seen another fight added to the card and it’s a big one which huge title implications. Dana White returned to Las Vegas from vacation last night and he immediately dropped a couple of fights on social media. White announced that a lightweight title eliminator would be added to the historic April card.

Two more fight announcements ????#UFC299 5-round co-main, Poirier vs Saint-Denis#UFC300 Number one contender fight, Oliveira vs Tsarukyan pic.twitter.com/aSPZtGEnAT — danawhite (@danawhite) January 8, 2024

On April 13th at UFC 300, former lightweight champion Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira (34-9) will be taking on Arman Tsarukyan (21-3). White said that the winner of this fight would be next for the lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Oliveira was supposed to face Makhachev in October but suffered a cut shortly before the fight and it was called off.

Back in 2017, Do Bronx lost to Paul Felder by second round stoppage and it was a tough loss. However, that loss is what really ignited the fire and we saw a completely different Charles Oliveira after that fight. Oliveira would go on to win 11 fights in a row including capturing the UFC lightweight title.

Some of the names he defeated along the way include Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Tony Ferguson. Oliveira lost to Makhachev but bounced back strongly by stopping Beneil Dariush in the first round back in June at UFC 289.

Speaking of stopping Beneil Dariush in the first round, that’s just what Arman Tsarukyan did back in December. In a highly anticipated lightweight main event, Tsarukyan starched Dariush in the first round by knocking him out with a massive right hand and a few follow up shots.

The win was Tsarukyan’s third straight win. Tsarukyan made his UFC debut against the current champion Islam Makhachev and lost a decision. Following that, he won five fights in a row including a win over PFL great Olivier Aubin-Mercier. He secured a main event against Mateusz Gamrot after those wins.

In that main event, he won the first two rounds, but completely faded and lost the final three to lose a decision. He’s bounced back incredibly well from that loss with these three straight wins. This is a massive fight for both men with a huge title shot on the line. Get your popcorn ready for UFC 300.