UFC 299 Recap: Sean O’Malley dominates Chito Vera to retain his title

Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

In the main event of UFC 299, the bantamweight title was on the line in a rematch. The champion “Suga” Sean O’Malley (17-1, 1 NC) was looking to avenge his one career loss as he took on Marlon “Chito” Vera (23-8-1).

This was O’Malley’s first title defense after capturing the title back in August. O’Malley completed his rise to the top with a second round knockout over Aljamain Sterling. With that statement win, he showed that he was the best bantamweight in the world. To this point, there’s only one man who has defeated him and that’s Chito Vera.

Vera last fought against Pedro Munhoz on the same card and won a decision. That win came on the heels of him losing a decision to Cory Sandhagen. Vera was getting this shot mainly because he had a win over O’Malley, but he was looking to fully take advantage of this golden opportunity at UFC 299.

UFC 299 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 299 main event starts with O’Malley taking the center. Big leg kick from the champion starts the striking. Vera holding the center now and O’Malley is circling on the outside. Front kick to the body lands for O’Malley and another kick. Side kick lands for Vera and now a spinning back kick from O’Malley.

Vera doing a good job of just holding the center but he’s not throwing much. Leg kick from O’Malley. Body kick now from O’Malley and a right hand. Leg kick from the champion who is scoring a lot early. Combination from Vera but nothing lands. Leg kick from O’Malley and a jab to the body. Vera pushes forward but can’t land there.

Stiff jab from O’Malley lands. Big left straight lands from the champion. Big body kick from Vera and now a big left hand over the top from Chito. Body kick now from O’Malley and a jab to the body. Nice jab from O’Malley and he just misses a big right straight. Chito upping the pressure here.

Right to the body and another from the champion. Left straight now from Vera and O’Malley lands a nice body kick. The round comes to a close and it’s 1-0 O’Malley at UFC 299.

Round 2

Vera immediately runs to the center to start the second. Spinning back kick from O’Malley lands and Chito counters with his own body kick. Leg kick from Vera and now a right hand. Body kick from O’Malley and a leg kick behind it. Right hand from the champion. Jab from O’Malley and Chito lands a nasty calf kick.

Jab to the body from O’Malley and a body kick from Chito. Another good shot to the body from O’Malley and a jab. The speed of O’Malley is really playing a big factor in the first two rounds. Combination from the champ and Vera’s face is starting to get marked up. Couple of nice kicks land for Vera. Side kick from O’Malley and a big right hand.

Combination from the champion. The range is also bother Chito here. Body kick exchanged by both. Vera lands a combination but he’s blasted by a 1-2 from O’Malley. Nice left hand lands for Vera. Jab to the body from O’Malley. 1-2 just misses there from Chito. Huge knee from O’Malley and he’s all over Vera. However, Chito just ate the knee.

Combination from O’Malley and he’s beating up Chito Vera here. Vera is busted up and O’Malley lands a right hand. Body kick from the champion. Right over the top lands for Vera and O’Malley lands one of his own. Head kick from O’Malley and a right hand. O’Malley briefly drops Vera at the end of the round and it’s 2-0 at UFC 299.

Round 3

Entering the third and both men take the center. Jab from O’Malley and a body kick. Body kick now from Chito. Vera really opening up to start the third. Combination from O’Malley and Vera might be stunned here. 1-2 now from O’Malley. The champion circling on the outside and he lands a combination.

Double jab now from O’Malley. Left straight from the champion but Vera counters with two big lefts of his own. Jab and a sharp left from O’Malley. O’Malley is putting on a striking clinic halfway through this fight. Huge body kick lands from Chito and O’Malley lands a counter of his own. Nice jab now from Chito lands.

Huge hook to the body lands from O’Malley. Big left from O’Malley and now a combination. O’Malley pushing the pace now and lands again. Vera is landing in this round but for every shot he lands, O’Malley lands two or three. Jab to the body from O’Malley. Big left hand from O’Malley splits the guard of Chito.

Knee from the champion and a 1-2. Vera throws a really nice combination. Here comes Chito late in the round. He lands a few shots and the round comes to a close. 3-0 O’Malley at UFC 299.

Round 4

Entering the fourth round and Chito really needs to get going. Big right hand lands for Chito and a big knee. Vera is trying to make this a dog fight and that’s his best chance. O’Malley circles away and starts sniping shots from the outside. Jabs from O’Malley and Vera is back to being a stationary target.

Left straight from O’Malley. Double jab now from O’Malley and Chito fires a combination. He pushes O’Malley back against the fence and throws a big knee. He’s unloading going for something here. O’Malley circles away and starts firing back. Left now from Chito and O’Malley might be fading a bit here.

Chito showing tons of heart here. Jab and a kick to the body from O’Malley. Vera pushes and lands a nice combination. O’Malley pushes back and throws a combination of his own. 1-2 from the champion and now a combination from O’Malley. Right over the top lands for O’Malley. Sharp jab from O’Malley.

Vera has slowed down but still has 90 seconds to do damage in this round. Triple jab from O’Malley with all three landing. Chito lands a combination followed by a 1-2 from O’Malley. Big combination lands for O’Malley. Chito pushes forward with a combination and O’Malley circles away. 1-2 from the champ and the round ends. Competitive round that could’ve gone either way, but I lean O’Malley.

Round 5

Entering the final round at UFC 299 and I have O’Malley up 40-36 so Chito is going to need a finish here. Jab from O’Malley starts the striking. Chito holding the center and he eats another jab from the champion. Big right hand from O’Malley and Vera is hurt. Combination from O’Malley finished with a nasty right.

Chito is hanging in there but he eats a knee from O’Malley. O’Malley is going for the finish and now he lands a head kick. The champion backs away and resets. Long stinging jab lands for O’Malley. Chito pushes forward but eats a nasty combination from the champion. This is a beating right now. Body kick lands for Chito. 1-2 lands for O’Malley.

Chito steps forward but right into another right hand from O’Malley. Big left hand lands for Chito and that got O’Malley’s attention. Spinning back kick from Vera . Left straight lands for O’Malley. 90 seconds left and Chito Vera really needs to empty the tank here and go for broke.

Body kick from Vera and O’Malley lands a spinning back kick. Combination from O’Malley and now a head kick. Left over the top from O’Malley. Front kick lands for Vera and now a combination. Knee from Chito and now Chito is going for it. Knee from the champion. Body shots from both men. Knee from O’Malley and a right over the top. Combinations from both men as the bell sounds. Sean O’Malley is going to retain his UFC bantamweight title.

Sean O’Malley def. Marlon Vera by Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-44)