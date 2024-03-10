UFC 299 Recap: Dustin Poirier knocks out Benoit Saint-Denis

Apr 13, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 236 at State Farm Arena. Poirier won by unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In the co-main event of UFC 299, we saw a massive fight in the lightweight division. Former interim champion and promotional star Dustin Poirier (29-8) returned to the octagon as he took on rising contender Benoit Saint-Denis (13-1).

Benoit Saint-Denis lost his octagon debut and took quite the beating in that fight. However, he showed just how tough he was in that matchup and he didn’t let it get to him. He’s won five fights in a row and he finished all five opponents. Tonight, he was looking for the biggest win of his career which would get him into the title picture at 155.

Standing in his way was the UFC’s Diamond. Dustin Poirier was looking to bounce back after his tough loss to Justin Gaethje back in July where he got knocked out. Prior to that loss to Gaethje, Poirier had finished Michael Chandler. He was fighting back in the rankings tonight, but he was looking to win a war.

UFC 299 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 299 co-main event kicks off with a touch of the gloves. Leg kick from Saint-Denis starts the striking. Nasty calf kick from Poirier and then a jab from Saint-Denis. Saint-Denis goes for a takedown and he ends up right in a guillotine from Poirier. Saint-Denis has to roll to get out and he goes right back on the takedown attempt.

One minute in and Saint-Denis is holding Poirier against the fence. Saint-Denis gets his back and Poirier is able to break free. Another takedown attempt from Saint-Denis and Poirier again goes for the guillotine. Nasty shot from Poirier and Saint-Denis is right back in his face.

Saint-Denis lands nicely and this pace is crazy. Another takedown attempt from Saint-Denis and Poirier stays upright. Saint-Denis is all over him with pressure here. Takedown attempt from Saint-Denis and Poirier breaks free. Poirier landing beautiful counters as Saint-Denis is throwing wild hooks.

Takedown from Saint-Denis and Poirier goes for the guillotine again. Saint-Denis gets out and now he has the back of Poirier with 45 seconds left in the first round. Body triangle for Benoit Saint-Denis with 20 seconds left in the round. The round comes to a close and it’s 1-0 Saint-Denis at UFC 299.

Round 2

Second round starts with Poirier immediately taking the center. Saint-Denis goes right on the pressure and it looks like Poirier hurts him there. Poirier jumps on another guillotine and Saint-Denis gets out of it. Saint-Denis goes right into the mount. Saint-Denis starts attacking a choke but Poirier sneaks out the back.

Back to striking and Saint-Denis is throwing heavy hooks. Poirier hanging in there and he’s landing clean boxing combinations now. Saint-Denis might be hurt there but he’s going all in trying to pressure Poirier. Huge shots from Poirier and down goes Saint-Denis. Saint-Denis gets back up only to get flattened once again. He’s out and Dustin Poirier knocks out Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299.

Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint-Denis by KO – Round 2