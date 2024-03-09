UFC 299 Recap: Curtis Blaydes stops Jailton Almeida in the second

Jul 23, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) before fighting Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

In the featured prelim of UFC 299, we saw a massive fight in the heavyweight division. Top five contenders battled it out as Jailton Almeida (20-2) looked to continue his dominance as he took on longtime top contender Curtis “Razor” Blaydes (17-4).

For Jailton Almeida, he’s looked nearly unstoppable since making his UFC debut. He’s gone a perfect 6-0 with five finishes. However, his last fight against Derrick Lewis failed to impress. While he was utterly dominant, the promotion was left wanting more and that’s why this was such a big fight for him.

Curtis Blaydes was originally supposed to face Almeida last year but an injury forced him out of the matchup. Now healthy, Blaydes was looking to get back on track after getting stopped by Sergei Pavlovich in his last fight. A win over Almeida would be huge for the top contender.

UFC 299 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 299 featured prelim kicks off with a touch of the gloves. Almeida holds the center and Blaydes is light on his feet. Big shot from Almeida who is looking to take Blaydes down right away. Almeida has him against the fence but Blaydes is defending well. Almeida switches to a single and gets Blaydes down.

Blaydes right back up to his feet but Almeida has a body lock. Almeida slams Blaydes down to the ground and he has his back. 90 seconds into the round and Almeida takes Blaydes right back down after Blaydes briefly got up. Blaydes gets right back up but once again just gets dragged down by Almeida.

Blaydes is really struggling to deal with Almeida’s grappling ability. Almeida on the back here and he looks like he’s trying to find a submission. He goes away from the submission and just throws Blaydes right back to the ground. Blaydes works his way back up again but once again, Almeida drags him down.

This is a clinic in grappling by Almeida here. The crowd isn’t loving it but this is pure dominance right now. Almeida gets on the back of Blaydes and he again goes for the choke. He lets it go as the round comes to a close. Dominant opening frame from Jailton Almeida at UFC 299.

Round 2

Entering the second round and Blaydes has to keep Almeida off of him here. They touch gloves and Almeida goes right back on the pressure. Big right hand lands for Almeida and both men are swinging big. Big shot from Almeida and he gets clipped by Curtis Blaydes. Almeida is holding on a single leg and Blaydes is blasting him here. Almeida is hurt and the fight is over. Curtis Blaydes out of no where! Huge win at UFC 299.

Curtis Blaydes def. Jailton Almeida by TKO – Round 2