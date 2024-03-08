UFC 299 Preview: Petr Yan – Song Yadong

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Petr Yan (red gloves) before his fight against Sean O'Malley (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

Kicking off the PPV main card tomorrow night at UFC 299 is a big time matchup in the bantamweight division. Former champion Petr Yan (16-5) will look to get back on track as he takes on Song Yadong (21-7-1).

This is a massive fight for both men. Starting with the former champion, he has lost three straight fights entering UFC 299. Back in 2021, he defeated Cory Sandhagen to win the interim title. He then lost a split decision for the undisputed title to Aljamain Sterling.

Following that, he lost a razor close split decision to Sean O’Malley in a fight many thought he won. Both of those fights could’ve gone his way. A fight that definitely didn’t go his way was his fight with Merab Dvalishvili which was nearly a year ago. Yan was dominated for the majority of that fight.

While Yan is on a cold streak, the opposite can be said for Song Yadong. Song is 5-1 in his last six fights and enters the octagon with a two-fight win streak. The last lone loss he’s had in this recent stretch was against Cory Sandhagen. This is a big fight for Song to prove that he belongs with the elites of the division.

UFC 299 Prediction

Personally, I cannot wait for these two to square off. You’re talking about two guys who have arguably the best boxing in the bantamweight division. Song is so incredibly fast and Yan’s technique and explosions are incredible. It’s really going to be a clash of their boxing styles tomorrow night.

That said, I do like Petr Yan in this matchup. It’s really hard for me to see the former champion lose a fourth straight especially considering the fact that he has more left in the tank. I think he’s going to do a great job of landing counters tomorrow night and catching Song after Song throws.

Song has a path to victory with volume at UFC 299 especially if Yan isn’t aggressive. However, I think Yan will fight with a ton to prove and I think the former champ gets a decision win tomorrow night.

Prediction: Petr Yan by Decision