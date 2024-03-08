UFC 299 Preview: Michael “Venom” Page – Kevin Holland

May 11, 2019; Rosemont, IL, USA; Douglas Lima (red gloves) and Michael Page (blue gloves) during Bellator 221 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC 299, we are going to see a big time matchup in the welterweight division. Michael “Venom” Page (21-2) makes his octagon debut tomorrow night as he takes on one of the most popular fighters in the promotion in “The Trailblazer” Kevin Holland (25-10).

Starting out with Holland, he’s going to be looking to avoid a second straight loss tomorrow night. The last time we saw him was back in September where he lost a decision to Jack Della Maddalena. Prior to that loss, he had won two straight against the likes of Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michael Chiesa. He’ll be tasked with spoiling MVP’s debut tomorrow night.

For years, fans have wanted to see Michael “Venom” Page in the UFC and tomorrow night, we are finally going to see it. It’ll be his first fight in almost exactly one year. The last time we saw him was Bellator 292 when he stopped Goiti Yamauchi in the first 30 seconds. Overall, Page is 7-1 in his last eight with only one fight going to a decision.

UFC 299 Prediction

A big key tomorrow night is going to be Kevin Holland’s ego. Holland is a tremendous fighter and he has great skills all around, but we’ve seen his ego get him into trouble in a fight just like this. That fight was his fight with Stephen Wonderboy Thompson.

Against Wonderboy, Holland agreed to just keep things standing and he was not a match for Wonderboy’s elite striking. He cannot do that at UFC 299 because he’ll be facing someone on that same level in terms of striking. MVP has the striking advantage, but Holland has the ground advantage tomorrow.

So, who walks away with their hand raised? I think the smart bet is Holland, but I’m actually going with MVP here. I think Holland has the tools to win, but he’ll keep it standing enough for MVP to win at least two rounds and I think Page gets the decision in his UFC debut.

Prediction: Michael “Venom” Page by Decision