UFC 299 adds Rafael Dos Anjos – Mateusz Gamrot

Mar 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Rafael Dos Anjos waits to fight Renato Moicano (not pictured) during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

With the end of the year quickly approaching, the UFC is filling out their cards for the first few months of 2024. Yesterday, the promotion announced a banger of a lightweight matchup that will go down at the third PPV of the year. It was announced that former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos (32-15) will take on Mateusz Gamrot (23-2).

These two will fight at UFC 299 which goes down on March 9th from Miami, Florida. Starting with RDA, this fight is a return to the division that made him a world champion after another two-fight run at welterweight. RDA returned to lightweight at the end of 2020 and went 2-0 before falling to Rafael Fiziev.

After the Fiziev loss, he moved back up to welterweight where he won a fight against Bryan Barberena. However, after losing to Vicente Luque in his last bout, RDA is once again returning to lightweight. At this stage in his career, the former champion is fluid with his weight class and just goes where the best fights are. The next best option was UFC 299 against Mateusz Gamrot.

UFC 299

This is a big opportunity for Gamrot to pad his resume as he tries to insert himself into the title picture at 155 pounds. After losing his UFC debut, Gamrot won four straight which saw him gain a ton of momentum. However, he then ran into Beneil Dariush and lost a decision.

Following that loss, he defeated Jalin Turner and then took on Rafael Fiziev in September. After a close first round, Gamrot won by injury TKO when Fiziev injured his knee in the second round. However you want to draw it up, a win is a win and now Gamrot has won two in a row. Defeating a former UFC champion for his third straight win would be huge and that’s exactly what he aims to do on March 9th.