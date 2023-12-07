UFC 299 adds Maycee Barber – Katlyn Chookagain

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Maycee Barber during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 299 is starting to fill out and yesterday we learned of a big time women’s flyweight contest that will go down at the third PPV of the year in 2024. Alex Behunin was the first to report yesterday that former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian (18-5) will be taking on Contender Series standout Maycee Barber (13-2).

UFC 299 goes down on March 9th from Miami, Florida. Starting with Chookagian, this is a big fight for her as she looks to bounce back. The former title challenger had won four straight fights heading towards the close of 2022. Then, she lost a decision to Manon Fiorot.

She hasn’t fought since that fight which took place in October 2022. Overall, Chookagian is 7-3 in her last ten fights. The only losses came to Fiorot and former champions Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Andrade. This will be a big fight for her as she looks to get back on track and halt the momentum of Maycee Barber.

UFC 299

Maycee Barber earned a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2018. At the time, Barber proclaimed that her ultimate goal was to become the youngest champion in the history of the promotion. Early on, she looked like she was tracking towards that goal.

Barber started her career in the octagon with three straight wins by finish. However, then she suffered back-to-back losses as well as a big time knee injury. That said, since her return, she’s been on a roll. Barber has won five-straight fights and none were more impressive than her last win.

Barber took on Amanda Ribas and really punished Ribas. She got a TKO win in the second round and now she’s getting this fight against one of the best in the world in Chookagian. Should she win this fight, she’s probably on the short list for a UFC title shot.