UFC 298 Recap: Anthony Hernandez submits Roman Kopylov

Kicking off the main card tonight at UFC 298 was a battle in the middleweight division with a ranking on the line. Fifteenth ranked Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez (11-2) was trying to hold onto his spot as he took on the surging Roman Kopylov (12-2).

Kopylov really struggled when he first made the jump to the octagon a few years back. After entering the promotion 8-0, he lost his first two fights. However, since then, he’s won four straight all by finish. Tonight, he was looking for a fifth straight win and he was looking to jump into the rankings.

Anthony Hernandez also entered the octagon with four straight wins. In his last two, he submitted Marc-Andre Barriault and then he stopped former top prospect Edmen Shahbazyan. At UFC 298, he was looking for his fifth straight win and a potential jump in the rankings.

UFC 298 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 298 main card opener kicked off with a quick touch of the gloves. Kopylov holding the center and Hernandez tries rushing in but he was a little wild. Neither man landed there in that early exchanges. Another takedown attempt from Hernandez and Kopylov defends. Nice jab from Kopylov lands.

Hernandez plotting forward and just misses on a head kick. Left lands for Kopylov. Nasty body kick from Kopylov and that really got Hernandez’s attention. Body kick from Kopylov and it’s caught by Hernandez. Immediate pressure and a takedown attempt from Hernandez but he can’t get him down.

1-2 lands for Kopylov and he’s looking great early on. Calf kick now from Kopylov and a nasty left. Body kick now from Kopylov. Right hand lands for Hernandez but he eats a nasty calf kick. Two overhands land for Hernandez and he immediately goes for a takedown. Kopylov defending well but Hernandez is persistent.

90 seconds left in the round and Hernandez is trying with everything he has to get a takedown. Kopylov’s takedown defense has been sensational here. The round is going to come to a close with Hernandez still trying but this round is Kopylov’s at UFC 298.

Round 2

Entering the second round and Kopylov needs to keep this at distance. Hernandez starts the striking with a jab in round two. Pressure from Hernandez but he eats a counter and a body kick from Kopylov. Nasty shot to the body lands for Kopylov. Hernandez lands two rights now.

Combination from Kopylov and that halted Hernandez in his advance. He waves Kopylov on who throws big shots back but Hernandez is right there in his face. Hernandez goes right into the takedown attempt. Hernandez gets to the back of Kopylov and he starts immediately attacking from the back.

Kopylov looks exhausted and Hernandez goes in on the choke. It looks deep but Kopylov is fighting it. Hernandez lets it go but he gets right back on it and it’s deep. Kopylov is forced to tap. Incredible performance from Anthony Hernandez at UFC 298.

Anthony Hernandez def. Roman Kopylov by Submission – Round 2