UFC 297 Prediction: Chris Curtis – Marc-Andre Barriault

On the main card of UFC 297, we are going to see a really fun matchup in the middleweight division. Canada’s own “Powerbar” Marc-Andre Barriault (16-6) will be taking on “The Action Man” Chris Curtis (30-10, 1 NC).

If you want to see a fun fight, make sure to tune into this one. Both of these guys love to stand and trade so I’m anticipating that we are going to see a striking matchup. That’s something that’s definitely going to get Chris Curtis excited.

Curtis made a splash when debuting in the UFC by winning his first three fights which included a knockout over Brendan Allen. However, after that 3-0 start, he’s just 1-2, 1 NC in his last four fights. While he’s looked solid, he’s not putting his foot on the gas enough. He’s definitely going to need to do that against a guy with a nickname like Powerbar.

Marc-Andre Barriault did not get off to a good start inside the octagon. He lost his first three fights and was on the verge of getting cut. However, since the start of 2021, he’s gone 5-2 including back-to-back wins heading into tomorrow night. He fights with a ton of pressure and he’s going to go after Curtis from the opening bell.

UFC 297 Prediction

As mentioned, I’m expecting these two to stand and strike a lot in this matchup. If anyone will look to use some cage pressure or clinch work, it’s going to be Barriault. I think Curtis is going to be very comfortable sitting on the outside and using his crisp boxing throughout this matchup.

Chris Curtis is going to land the cleaner shots in this matchup. His counters are great and his boxing is just much cleaner than Barriault’s. However, I do think there’s a world where he still won’t win a decision despite landing the better shots. I expect Barriault to fight with a ton of aggression and he’ll throw a lot of volume.

That volume and the hometown crowd could convince the judges to give him the decision win at UFC 297. That being said, I think this one goes to the scorecards and I’m going to bet on the judges actually getting it right by giving the guy the win who will land the better shots throughout, Chris Curtis.

Prediction: Chris Curtis by Decision