UFC 295 Recap: Tom Aspinall knocks out Sergei Pavlovich to become interim champion

In the co-main event of UFC 295, we saw an interim heavyweight champion crowned. Two of the baddest men on the planet squared off as Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) took on England’s Tom Aspinall (13-3) in a battle for the interim heavyweight title.

Since making his UFC debut, Tom Aspinall has gone 6-1 with the lone loss coming via injury when he tore his knee against Curtis Blaydes. In fights where he’s remained healthy, Aspinall is 6-0 with only one fight seeing a second round. He’s incredibly dangerous on his feet, but his jiu jitsu might be some of the best in the heavyweight division.

Sergei Pavlovich lost his UFC debut to Alistair Overeem in 2018. However, after losing his debut, he’s gone on to win six straight fights. However, it’s not just the fact that he’s won six fights, it’s the fact that he’s finished all six opponents in the first round. Two men who are both 6-1 with 12 combined finishes fighting for a piece of the heavyweight crown.

UFC 295 Recap

Round 1

The interim UFC heavyweight title fight kicks off with a touch of the gloves. Aspinall light on his feet takes the center and lands a huge low kick. Pavlovich takes the center now and he’s just plotting forward. Another huge leg kick from Aspinall and he gets blasted by Pavlovich. That stunned him briefly. 1-2 now from Pavlovich and a leg kick from Aspinall.

1-2 from Aspinall and Pavlovich is rocked. Another huge right hand and down goes Pavlovich. The referee stops it and Tom Aspinall is the interim UFC heavyweight champion.

Tom Aspinall def. Sergei Pavlovich by KO – Round 1