UFC 295 Recap: Alex Pereira stops Jiri Prochazka to become light heavyweight champion

In the main event of UFC 295, the vacant light heavyweight title was on the line. Former champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) returns looking to regain the crown he never lost inside the octagon as he took on former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (8-2).

Jiri Prochazka was the light heavyweight champion and was expected to defend his title last December against Glover Teixeira. However, after a serious shoulder injury, Prochazka vacated the title. Jamahal Hill and Teixeira fought in January for the title with Jamahal Hill becoming champion.

Jamahal Hill has since tore his achilles which opened the door for Prochazka to return right to a title fight. In his way is Alex Pereira who came into tonight on the heels of his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz. A year ago at MSG, Pereira stopped Israel Adesanya to become middleweight champion and he was trying to add another UFC title to his resume tonight.

UFC 295 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 295 main event kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Both men light on their feet and Prochazka throws out a leg kick. Another leg kick from Prochazka and Pereira fires one back. Another leg kick now from Pereira. Jab to the body now from Pereira and he takes the center. Switch kick now from Pereira lands to the body.

Lead uppercut lands for Prochazka. Powerful calf kick from Pereira takes Prochazka off his feet. Another ferocious leg kick for Pereira lands. Pereira plotting forward and lands two more leg kicks. Prochazka is hurting on the front leg already. He’s starting to move forward and he switches stances.

Big right hand for Prochazka and he looks to close the distance. Another leg kick from Pereira and Prochazka goes for a takedown. Pereira attacking a guillotine here but Prochazka lifts him up and takes him down with two minutes to work. Short elbows from Prochazka here.

Pereira holding Prochazka in guard and he’s doing a good job controlling posture. Prochazka moves to half guard with one minute left. Massive elbows from Prochazka land and Pereira tries to use the fence to get up. Pereira gets back to his feet and separates. Big right from Pereira on the break. The round ends and the first likely goes to Prochazka at UFC 295.

Round 2

Entering the second and both men had their moments in that first round. Here we go with round two and Prochazka circles on the outside. Left hand for Prochazka and now a leg kick. 1-2 from Pereira lands. Leg kick attempt from Pereira and he defends well. Pressure here from Prochazka and a jump kick to the body.

Right hand attempt from Prochazka and he’s also feinting a ton. Pereira remaining composed and retakes the center. Two huge leg kicks from Pereira. Check left hook for Prochazka and a right hand. Here comes Prochazka here with a ton of pressure. Pereira up against the fence and Prochazka is unloading here.

Pereira is throwing back but a lot of big shots from Prochazka land. Big leg kicks from Pereira. Huge right hand from Prochazka and Pereira is hurt. Prochazka is pushing forward and now Pereira lands a huge left hand that drops Prochazka. Prochazka tries for a takedown and Pereira unloads with elbows. Prochazka falls to his back and the referee jumps in. Alex Pereira is the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Alex Pereira def. Jiri Prochazka by TKO – Round 2