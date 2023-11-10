UFC 295 Preview: Matt Frevola – Benoit Saint-Denis

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC 295, we are going to see a battle between two of the more exciting lightweights in the division battling for a a spot in the top fifteen. Fourteenth ranked Matt Frevola (11-3-1) will look to hold onto his spot in the rankings as he takes on the surging Benoit Saint-Denis (12-1).

Starting with Saint-Denis, he has won a staggering four fights in a row leading up to tomorrow night. Not only that, he’s finished all four opponents that he’s faced. Saint-Denis lost his UFC debut back in 2021, but he’s looked sensational since then. In his career, Saint-Denis has finished all 12 of the fights that he’s won.

Matt Frevola entered the UFC after earning a contract on the Contender Series and being a perfect 6-0. Like Saint-Denis, he lost his debut. However, after a couple of wins, he was back on track. Then, he lost two straight. Since those losses however, he’s really turned things around. Three straight wins and all by finish. Most recently, he knocked out Drew Dober back at UFC 288.

UFC 295 Prediction

This is my pick for Fight of the Night. I think these two warriors are going to have an absolute war and I’m honestly not sure who is going to come out the other side. From a pure technique standpoint, I really like what I’ve been seeing from Benoit Saint-Denis.

I also am a little nervous for Frevola considering the fact that we’ve seen him get knocked out twice already inside the octagon. There are questions about his chin whenever he’s hit clean. Although, his chin looked good and held up in his fight against Dober at UFC 288.

I’ve gone back-and-forth on this pick, but I like Benoit Saint-Denis to get the win. I just believe his technique and ability to mix up the striking will really play here. I think these two have a war that lasts into the second round when Saint-Denis will find the combination to put things away.

Prediction: Benoit Saint-Denis by TKO – Round 2