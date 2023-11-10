UFC 295 Main Event Preview: Jiri Prochazka – Alex Pereira

Paul Miller-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 295, the vacant light heavyweight title is on the line. Former champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) returns looking to regain the crown he never lost inside the octagon as he takes on former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (8-2).

Jiri Prochazka was the light heavyweight champion and was expected to defend his title last December against Glover Teixeira. However, after a serious shoulder injury, Prochazka vacated the title. Jamahal Hill and Teixeira fought in January for the title with Jamahal Hill becoming champion.

Hill would go on to tear his achilles which would force him to vacate the light heavyweight title. With that, Prochazka steps right back into a title fight and he’s taking on the former middleweight champion. Thus far in his UFC run, Prochazka is a perfect 3-0 and he’s never gone to a decision.

Alex Pereira was fast-tracked to a middleweight title fight due to his history with Israel Adesanya. Poatan won his first three UFC bouts including a brutal knockout of current middleweight champion Sean Strickland. That led him to a middleweight title fight where he finished Israel Adesanya to become champion.

Pereira was knocked out in their rematch earlier this year. Following the knockout loss, Pereira decided to move up to 205 and faced Jan Blachowicz in his debut at light heavyweight. Pereira won a close decision and that fight has led to the Glory Kickboxing Hall of Famer getting a title shot against Prochazka.

UFC 295 Prediction

This fight is absolutely nuts when you think about it. You have two of the more dangerous finishers in the UFC going toe-to-toe in Madison Square Garden for the vacant light heavyweight title. In terms of striking, you cannot be more pedigreed than Poatan.

He’s dangerous, his technique is sensational, and he’s incredibly powerful. That said, we’ve seen some poor defense from Pereira at times and we’ve seen him get hurt. Prochazka is extremely unorthodox in the way that he throws shots and he throws them with a huge amount of power.

Like Pereira, we’ve seen Prochazka get hurt during his time in the UFC. Both men have a ton of power and both men have been hurt. To me, I think we are in for a finish. Unfortunately for Prochazka, I don’t see the finish coming from him. I just have a feeling that in the second round, Pereira will land something brutal which will make him a two-division UFC champion.

Prediction: Alex Pereira by TKO – Round 2