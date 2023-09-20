UFC 295 Co-Main Event Announced as Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira battle for the light heavyweight title

UFC President Dana White has been dropping bombs over social media over the past few months in terms of announcing fights and tonight, he did it again. White took to social media and announced that in November, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) returns and will face former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (8-2).

The matchup will serve as the co-main event of UFC 295 on November 11th and it will be for the vacant light heavyweight title. Prochazka won the light heavyweight title from Glover Teixeira last June when he submitted him late in the fifth round. After the insane fight, the two men were supposed to run things back in December.

However, Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury which forced him to vacate the title. Jamahal Hill ended up fighting Teixeira in January for the title and won. The UFC had planned on Prochazka facing Hill, but Hill suffered a serious achilles injury and has been forced to vacate the title. That’s where Alex Pereira comes into play.

Alex Pereira joined the UFC back in 2021 having only fought professionally in MMA four times. However, the former world champion kickboxer had a serious history with Israel Adesanya and if he proved he could fight at the highest level in MMA, the promotion had a superfight in the making.

Pereira won three straight to start his career inside the octagon including a brutal first round knockout over current middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Pereira got a shot against Adesanya last November and finished him in the fifth round to become champion. Pereira lost to Adesanya in the rematch which forced him to move up to light heavyweight.

At UFC 291, Pereira faced former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and won a decision. That win earned him a spot as the top contender and now he’ll face Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight title.