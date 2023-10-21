UFC 294 Recap: Islam Makhachev knocks out Alexander Volkanovski

Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

In the main event of UFC 294 we saw a rematch for the lightweight title featuring two champions and two of the best P4P fighters in the world. Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (24-1) was looking to turn away the challenge of featherweight king Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski (26-2).

Originally, Makhachev was supposed to face former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. However, Oliveira suffered a nasty cut just 11 days out of the fight and had to pull out. The featherweight champion was willing to jump in and the rematch was made.

These two fought in February at UFC 284 in Australia which is Volkanovski’s home turf. Most didn’t think Volkanovski would be able to handle the size advantage, but he did that and some. A lot of people thought he won the fight especially after he dropped Makhachev and dominated the fifth round. However, Makhachev won the decision and kept the belt. Now, they fight in front of a pro-Makhachev crowd in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 294 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 294 headliner begins with a touch of the gloves. Makhachev starts the striking with a low kick. A little pressure here from Makhachev and he throws another kick. Volkanovski popping the jab out there early. Body kick again for Makhachev. Makhachev measuring for his left hand but he hasn’t thrown it yet. High kick attempt from Makhachev.

Takedown attempt from Makhachev and Volk defends it perfectly. Makhachev pushes him back against the fence and Volkanovski reverses the position. Volk landing some nice left hands here in the clinch. Volkanovski throwing a lot here in tight. Makhachev lands a nice knee and now he pushes Volkanovski back against the fence.

They reverse again halfway through the round. Volk breaks away and they are back to striking. Nasty body kick from Makhachev. Left hand lands clean for the lightweight champion. Head kick lands flush on Volkanovski and down he goes. Makhachev follows up with big shots and this one is over. Statement made by Makhachev at UFC 294.

Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski by KO – Round 1