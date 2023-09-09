UFC 293 Recap: Alexander Volkov submits Tai Tuivasa in the second

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alexander Volkov (red gloves) fights Alexander Romanov (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In the co-main event of UFC 293, we saw a battle between two top ten heavyweights. Australia’s own Tai Tuivasa (15-5) was trying to reverse his recent fortunes as he took on the very tough “Drago” Alexander Volkov (36-10).

Last September, Tuivasa headlined UFC Paris against Ciryl Gane. Tuivasa dropped Gane in the matchup, but ultimately got stopped in the third round. He turned around and fought against in December against top contender Sergei Pavlovich and got knocked out in the first. Now, he’ll look to get back on track against Volkov.

Alexander Volkov won his first four fights in the UFC and was seconds away from a win over Derrick Lewis back in 2018 that would’ve likely earned him a title shot. Unfortunately, Lewis knocked him out. Starting with that fight, he’s 6-4 in last ten. He has very solid wins, but he’s fallen short against the premier heavyweights in the division.

UFC 293 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 293 co-main event kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Volkov immediately takes the center and throws a leg kick followed by a jab. Tuivasa immediately trying to work his way inside and he lands a big leg kick of his own. Both men trade big shots in the center. Nice rip to the body for Tuivasa.

1-2 for Volkov lands and Tuivasa has a little blood coming out the nose. Tuivasa overextends and eats a counter from Volkov. Tuivasa really getting aggressive here trying to close. Low kick now from Tuivasa. Huge right straight from Volkov and then he follows with a combination. Tuivasa’s face is busted up here.

Low inside leg kick for Tuivasa. Another big low kick from Tuivasa and Volkov lands a combination. Right hand from Volkov but he’s feeling it on his front leg from those Tuivasa leg kicks. Beautiful combination from Volkov finished with a kick to the body.

Another big leg kick from Tuivasa but a right hand from Volkov drops him. High kick attempt from Volkov and Tuivasa goes back to the leg kick. Volkov unloads on Tuivasa as the round comes to a close. The round comes to an end and it’s 1-0 Volkov at UFC 293.

Round 2

Entering the second at UFC 293 and Tuivasa needs to get some respect. Tuivasa is the one pressuring to start the second round. Powerful low kick from Tuivasa and he just misses a massive right hand. Right hand now from Volkov but Tuivasa lands a vicious kick once again. Volkov’s leg is damaged badly.

Huge knee and a right hand now from Volkov. Volkov unloads with another vicious long combination. Tuivasa lands a big leg kick but Volkov lands a right hand when Tuivasa was off-balance and gets him down. Tuivasa scrambles well and he gets back to his feet.

Tuivasa lands another kick followed by a long combination from Volkov. Volkov catches a kick from Tuivasa and gets him down to the ground. Mount now from Volkov and Tuivasa is in a world of trouble. 90 seconds left and Volkov is teeing off with ground and pound.

Tuivasa is in real danger of getting stopped. Tuivasa gives up his back but Volkov is all over him. Back to the front mount and Volkov is suffocating from the top. Volkov locks up a choke and it’s deep. Tuivasa taps and Volkov gets the submission win.

Alexander Volkov def. Tai Tuivasa by Submission – Round 2