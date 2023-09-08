UFC 293 Preview: Manel Kape – Felipe Dos Santos

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow on the main card of UFC 293, we are going to see a very intriguing matchup in the flyweight division. Top contender Manel Kape (18-6) will look to continue his push towards a title shot as he takes on promotional newcomer Felipe Dos Santos (7-0).

Kape was originally supposed to face Kai Kara-France at UFC 293. However, after KKF suffered a concussion during training, Kape was left without an opponent. Dos Santos was asked to step up and fight him after his fight fell through on The Contender Series. Of course, Dos Santos jumped at the opportunity and now he’s debuting on a PPV main card.

Dos Santos carries a perfect professional record into the octagon. He’s incredibly exciting and does train with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Win or lose tomorrow night, I promise you that Dos Santos will be there to put on a show.

Manel Kape has had a terrible run of luck in the UFC when it comes to fights falling through. He won two straight fights to close out 2021 and then has only fought once since. During that time, five scheduled fights have fallen through for Kape. He’ll look for his fourth straight victory tomorrow night and I’m sure he’s just happy to be fighting.

UFC 293 Preview

This is a very dangerous fight for Manel Kape. He’s the one risking his spot against a guy that nobody really knows about. Dos Santos has never fought in the UFC and he’s a very dynamic and powerful striker. That said, the young Dos Santos does have a lot of holes defensively in his striking.

He leaves himself open for big hooks especially to the body with the way that he stands. With the type of striker that Kape is, I’m expecting some big shots to land. Kape is the massive favorite and he should be, but don’t rule out Dos Santos landing something big that can change the entire night.

However, I think Kape is going to find a home with power shots early and often. I’m going to say Dos Santos lasts until the second at UFC 293, but Kape folds him with a big body shot and gets a follow up TKO.

Prediction: Manel Kape by TKO – Round 2