UFC 292 Preview: Chito Vera – Pedro Munhoz

Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC 292, we are going to see a showdown between top ten bantamweights. Marlon “Chito” Vera (22-8-1) is looking to bounce back after his last fight while Pedro Munhoz (20-7, 1 NC) is looking to win his second fight in a row.

The last time we saw Pedro Munhoz was at UFC Kansas City in April. That night he took on the surging Chris Gutierrez. Gutierrez entered the octagon with a ton of momentum, but Munhoz beat him to the punch throughout the night and got the decision win. It was a much needed win for Munhoz who had gone 1-4, 1 NC in his previous six fights.

Chito Vera made the walk back in March and took on Cory Sandhagen in a huge main event. Had Vera won that night, he might’ve been the one fighting for the title at UFC 292 given his win over Sean O’Malley. However, Vera took forever to get going and lost a lopsided decision. That loss snapped a four-fight winning streak.

UFC 292 Prediction

Both of these men have the capability to put on a Fight of the Night performance. However, I can also see a world where they take a while to get going and the fans become frustrated. That said, after Chito Vera’s last fight, I think that he’ll fight with a little more urgency at UFC 292.

If he doesn’t, he could be in some trouble. Munhoz has really solid speed and does a very good job of working inside and out. Look for big leg kicks from Munhoz in this matchup. If Vera starts too slow, he could see Munhoz pull too far out in front of him from a points perspective.

Vera has some of the best power in the division, but Munhoz has arguably the best durability in the division. I really do see a clear path to a decision for Munhoz. However, my gut tells me that Chito gets it done at UFC 292. While I don’t think it’ll be enough to get a finish, I think Vera’s power will do enough in terms of significant strikes that he’ll squeak by with a decision win over a very game Pedro Munhoz.

Prediction: Marlon “Chito” Vera by Decision