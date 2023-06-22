UFC 292 adds Rob Font – Song Yadong

Dec 15, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Rob Font (red gloves) before his fight against Sergio Pettis (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 292 is turning into quite the bantamweight showcase. The main event features Sean O’Malley challenging Aljamain Sterling for the 135 pound title. Former champion Henry Cejudo is tentatively scheduled to take on Chito Vera. Another former champ in Cody Garbrandt is on the card and last night we learned of another banger.

The UFC announced that in Boston, a member of the famous New England Cartel in Rob Font (20-6) will make the walk against Song Yadong (20-7-1) in a battle of top ten bantamweights. Song will be looking for his second straight win when he fights in August.

A three-fight winning streak carried Song into his first main event last September against former interim title challenger Cory Sandhagen. Song showed unbelievable toughness but the slicing strikes of Sandhagen ended the fight after four rounds due to a terrible cut.

Song returned back in April in a headliner against Ricky Simon and he showed out. He put on a tremendous performance and ultimately stopped Simon in the fifth round. Now, he gets to be on the biggest bantamweight card of the year against another top UFC contender.

UFC 292

Rob Font had a ‘Y’all must’ve forgot’ moment in his last fight. Entering this year, Font had lost two fights in a row against Jose Aldo and Chito Vera. Font took a ton of damage in both of those fights and ultimately decided to take a year off to recover and reset.

Many wrote him off forgetting about the fact that he won four straight fights leading into the Aldo fight which included wins over Cody Garbrandt, Ricky Simon, Marlon Moraes, and current Bellator champ Sergio Pettis. Font took on Adrian Yanez at UFC 287 and he reminded the world how special he is.

In a beautiful performance, Font sat down the young contender and stopped him in the first round. It was a massive statement against a young and very dangerous contender. With that performance, he put the division on notice that he’s still around and at UFC 292, he’ll look to show out once again.