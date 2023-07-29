UFC 291 Recap: Kevin Holland submits Michael Chiesa in the first

Apr 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Kevin Holland (red gloves) fights Santiago Ponzinibbio (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

On the main card tonight at UFC 291 was a showcase in the welterweight division. 12th ranked Michael Chiesa (16-6) returned as he was looking to hold onto his spot in the rankings against the entertaining Kevin Holland (24-9).

We haven’t seen Chiesa since November 2021 as he’s been out dealing with a number of injuries. He’s finally back healthy and ready to go. While he’s still ranked 12th, he entered UFC 291 on a two-fight losing streak so he was looking to get back in the win column tonight.

Speaking of getting back in the win column, that’s what Kevin Holland did in his last fight. After losing two straight to Khamzat Chimaev and Stephen Thompson last year, Holland bounced back well in April when he took on Santiago Ponzinibbio. Holland was able to score the third round knockout earning this shot against Chiesa.

UFC 291 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 291 main card opener kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Holland holds the center to start as Chiesa circles on the outside. Holland tries to close the distance and he lands a couple of really nice uppercuts. A scramble and Chiesa ends up on his back. Holland looks to use space and land some shots. Another scramble and they are back to the feet.

Smile on the face of Holland as Chiesa plots forward. Chiesa gets to a leg and he pushes Holland back to the fence. He switches to a double leg but Holland stays on his feet. Another deep takedown attempt from Chiesa and Holland again stays on his feet. More big uppercuts from Holland and Chiesa shoots again.

D’arce choke attempt here from Holland and it’s deep. Chiesa looks to roll but he ain’t escaping. He taps and Holland gets the huge submission win at UFC 291.

Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa by Submission ( D’Arce Choke) – Round 1