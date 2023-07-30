UFC 291 Recap: Justin Gaethje knocks Dustin Poirier out in the second to become the new BMF

May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Justin Gaethje during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the main event of UFC 291, the BMF title was up for grabs. With Jorge Masvidal retiring, the promotion was looking to crown a new BMF champion and the new champion was crowned as Dustin Poirier (29-7) and Justin Gaethje (24-4) squared off for the second time.

These two first fought five years ago in what was Gaethje’s third fight with the UFC. In that fight, it was back-and-forth with Gaethje seeming to be slightly ahead of things. However, after a huge combination from Poirier opened the fourth round, he poured it on and got the TKO victory.

Since then, both men have had a very similar run. They both went on to become interim UFC lightweight champion and then they both lost undisputed title shots against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. Since their first fight, those are the only two who have defeated Gaethje and Poirier. Tonight, we saw them at their best and found out who the best man was.

UFC 291 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 291 main event kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Gaethje takes the center and both men trade heavy leg kicks to start things out. Body kick from Poirier and another nasty leg kick from Gaethje. Gaethje investing in the leg kicks early on. Nasty left hook lands for Gaethje.

Left straight from Poirier and now he’s moving forward. Another body kick from Poirier now and a stiff jab behind it. Both men step in and throw big combinations. Left straight from Poirier. Front kick lands for Gaethje and Poirier counters with his own.

Right hand from Gaethje and then he goes high with a kick attempt. Poirier is still heavy on the pressure here. Beautiful right hand lands for Gaethje. Gaethje looking very smooth with his striking and he lands another big low kick. Combination from Poirier and now Gaethje answers with a big shot of his own.

Left straight from Poirier lands right in the eye of Gaethje. Big shot from Poirier and Gaethje is hurt. Nice jab from Gaethje slows the momentum of Poirier. Big body kick from Poirier lands. Things slow down with 60 seconds left in the round. Huge right hand lands for Poirier.

Quick right hand lands for Gaethje and then a check left hook. Head kick attempt from Gaethje is just blocked and then he goes low with a leg kick. Both men trade big shots in the center to end the first in an action packed round at UFC 291.

Round 2

Second round starts at UFC 291 and Gaethje is right back on the leg kicks. Nice combination from Gaethje which is partially blocked by Poirier. Head kick out of no where knocks Dustin Poirier out cold. Justin Gaethje is the UFC’s new BMF.

Justin Gaethje def. Dustin Poirier by KO (Head Kick) – Round 2