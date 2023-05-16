UFC 291 headlined by BMF title fight with Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje

Apr 14, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Dustin Poirier (red gloves) fights against Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The rematch is on and their is a title at stake. UFC President Dana White announced this evening that the promotion is heading back to Utah for UFC 291 and it will be headlined by a BMF title fight between former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier (29-7) and Justin Gaethje (24-4).

UFC 291 goes down on July 29th and the card is absolutely stacked with massive fights including a light heavyweight bout between former middleweight champ Alex Pereira and former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Getting back to the main event, this is a rematch that fans have wanted for years. These two first fought back in 2018 and it was an absolute war. Dustin Poirier got his hand raised by TKO that night in the fourth round. Now, more than five years later, they run it back.

UFC 291

Dana White initially said that the BMF title fight was a one of one. However, the promotion has switched things up and these two monsters at lightweight will get the opportunity to compete for that title. Both men are coming off huge wins in their last fight.

Dustin Poirier last fought in November when he submitted Michael Chandler in the third round. Overall, Poirier is 4-1 in his last five which includes two wins over former champion Conor McGregor. His lone loss came against Charles Oliveira.

Justin Gaethje last fought at UFC 286 when he defeated Rafael Fiziev by decision. Overall, he’s 2-1 in his last three and like Poirier, the lone loss came against Oliveira. This is a massive fight between two fan favorites and I’m sure this will sell big on PPV.