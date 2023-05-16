UFC 291 adds Tony Ferguson – Bobby Green

May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Tony Ferguson during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 291 is getting an absolute banger between two OGs of the fight game. Dana White announced a number of fights this evening and one of the fights he announced was a lightweight battle between former interim champ Tony Ferguson (25-8) and Bobby Green (29-14-1).

UFC 291 goes down in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 29th. The fight is headlined by a vacant BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. The co-main event features Alex Pereira moving up to light heavyweight to face former champion Jan Blachowicz.

Bobby Green is coming off a controversial fight against Jared Gordon just a few weeks ago. In the first round, Green pushed forward and looked for a lead elbow. Unfortunately, the two men clashed heads and Gordon went down. The referee didn’t notice the head clash. After Green went on to finish the fight, it was rule a No Contest due to the head clash.

Taking out the No Contest, Green was 2-2 in his last four fights.

It’s been a really rough stretch for former UFC interim champion Tony Ferguson. El Cucuy was once considered to be arguably the best lightweight on the planet. An unbeaten streak that nearly lasted eight years and spanned over the course of 12 fights.

Ferguson’s impressive streak was snapped by Justin Gaethje in May of 2020. Little did we know at the time that the loss to Gaethje would be just the first loss of many in a row for El Cucuy. Starting with the Gaethje loss, Ferguson has now lost five fights in a row.

Granted, he’s faced top tier competition. The other four men to defeat him include Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, and Charles Oliveira. While Bobby Green is certainly dangerous, this is a welcomed step back for El Cucuy. It’s a good time to reset and this matchup at UFC 291 is perfect for Ferguson.