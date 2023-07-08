UFC 290 Recap: Dan Hooker defeats Jalin Turner in an absolute war

Mar 19, 2022; London, UK; Dan Hooker (blue gloves) before his fight against Arnold Allen during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

The second fight on the main card at UFC 290 was a showcase in the lightweight division between two of the more exciting fighters in the division. Top fifteen ranked contenders battled it out as “The Hangman” Dan Hooker (22-12) took on “The Tarantula” Jalin Turner (13-6).

These two were originally supposed to fight back in March at UFC 285, but Hooker broke his hand. Turner in return took on a higher ranked contender in Mateusz Gamrot. Wasn’t the easiest matchup for Turner and he was ultimately out-grappled over the course of three rounds.

That loss snapped a 5-fight winning streak for Turner. Not only that, but he finished all five opponents during that winning streak. Turner did miss weight yesterday so he was looking to shake off his last loss and weight miss by getting the biggest win of his career in taking on Dan Hooker.

Hooker is 2-1 in his last three bouts at lightweight with the lone loss coming to champ Islam Makhachev. He was looking to make a statement tonight and begin climbing back up the rankings at 155.

UFC 290 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 290 lightweight contest kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Inside leg kick for Hooker and Turner is really trying to pressure him early on. Hooker circling on the outside and looks for another kick. Turner lands a nice leg kick of his own.

Another powerful leg kick for Turner and Hooker counters with one of his own. Stinging combination for Turner lands up the middle. Hooker tries to answer with a leg kick but it hits the cup and the action stops. They are back at it now and Hooker is right back on the kicks.

Big right straight lands for Turner off a Hooker leg kick. Left hook and now a head kick just glances for Turner. Both men exchange big shots in the center but nothing major lands. Spinning back kick to the body lands for Turner. Uppercut in tight lands for Hooker. Counter left lands for Turner as Hooker enters.

Head kick attempt from hooker is blocked. Jab from Hooker lands and Turner lands another good low kick. Body kick now for Turner. Turner really turning up the pressure here. Hooker lands a left and briefly tries a takedown but Turner shrugs him off. Body kick for Hooker and a counter right lands for Turner.

Hooker lands a high kick and then Turner lands a huge combination. Hooker sneaks a counter in there but Turner got the better of that exchange. Big body kick for Hooker. Big combination from Hooker and now Turner lands one of his own. Big opening round at UFC 290 that should go to Jalin Turner.

Round 2

Entering the second round at UFC 290 and they touch gloves to kick it off. Low kick from Hooker starts the striking. Turner right back on the heavy pressure. Hooker looks for a left and Turner tries to counter. Left straight for Turner lands and Hooker lands a low kick.

Big body kick and a right hand as he steps back for Turner. Big combination and a nice body shot now for Hooker. Turner lands back-to-back kicks that land flush. 1-2 lands flush for Turner right down the middle. Hooker tries to come forward but whiffs on his big shots.

Body kick now from Turner. Massive high kick lands flush for Turner and Hooker is hurt. Turner is all over him here throwing massive elbows in tight. Hooker is bleeding badly and he’s hurt but he’s throwing back at Turner. Turner slows his pace as it’s clear that Hooker’s not ready to go yet.

Right hand for Hooker lands and Turner answers with one of his own. Another huge head kick just misses from Turner. So much speed on his kicks. 1-2 now from Hooker. Left straight lands for Turner. Huge combination from Hooker and now Turner is hurt.

Hooker is going at him hard here. What an end to the round. Turner goes down and Hooker gets a deep rear naked choke. The round ends and saves Turner.

Round 3

Entering the final round at UFC 290 and all the momentum seems to be with Dan Hooker. Hooker goes right at him and lands a huge left. Now Turner answers back and lands a couple of big body kicks. Now Turner is throwing a ton of big shots back at Hooker and has regained the center.

Hooker now pushes forward with a big right hand. Big combination from Hooker and he has a tired Turner against the fence. Turner looks gassed against the fence. Turner lands a takedown out of now where but Hooker gets back up.

Hooker gets Turner against the fence and he hurts Turner. Turner goes down and Hooker settles into his guard. I’m stunned that Hooker isn’t getting back to his feet. Two minutes left in a helluva fight and Hooker is just laying in Turner’s guard right now.

Turner looks like he’s trying to setup a triangle. Dan Hooker isn’t doing much but controlling here. Hooker postures up and he’s landing some soft shots. Turner gets back to his feet with 10 seconds left. Turner goes forward and tries to land but Hooker lands a counter. The round ends and it was an absolute war at UFC 290.

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)