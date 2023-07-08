UFC 290 Recap: Bo Nickal quickly knocks out Val Woodburn

Mar 23, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal (grey) enters the arena prior to wrestling Ohio State wrestler Kollin Moore (not pictured) in the finals of the 197 pound weight class during the NCAA Wrestling Championships at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Kicking off the main card tonight at UFC 290 was middleweight battle between two unbeaten prospects. Super prospect and former three-time NCAA division one wrestling champ Bo Nickal (4-0) looked to continue his MMA dominance as he took on Val Woodburn (7-0).

Originally, Nickal was supposed to face former Ultimate Fighter runner-up Tresean Gore. However, Gore suffered a really bad injury and was forced out of the bout. With that, Nickal was left without an opponent. Val Woodburn was scheduled to be on the upcoming season of The Contender Series, but he got the call to step in and he didn’t hesitate to say yes.

Bo Nickal made his official promotional debut at UFC 285 against Jamie Pickett. It was a controversial fight, but Nickal scored a first round finish. Thus far, Nickal has yet to see the three minute mark in any of his four fights. Woodburn was looking to change that this evening.

UFC 290 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 290 main card opener kicked off with Nickal taking the center and already feinting the takedown attempts. Long jab from Nickal and Woodburn is sitting on the outside. Huge left hand from Nickal and Woodburn is rocked. Woodburn wings a wild right hand and there was a ton of speed behind it, but it just misses.

Another huge shot from Nickal and Woodburn is out on his feet. Another big shot and this one is over. Huge performance for Bo Nickal at UFC 290.

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by KO – Round 1