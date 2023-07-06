UFC 290 Preview: Robbie Lawler – Niko Price

This Saturday night at UFC 290, a legend’s career will come to an end. Former welterweight champion and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Robbie Lawler (29-16) will make the walk for the final time as he takes on the entertaining Niko Price (15-6, 2 NC).

Lawler’s career started back in 2001 and he made his debut with the UFC back in 2002. His career has had it’s up and downs, but Lawler’s run to the welterweight title will always be memorable. That said, he’s just 2-6 in his last eight leading into Saturday night and needs a big performance to walk out with a win.

After starting his career a perfect 10-0, Niko Price has struggled a bit over his last 12 fights. In his last 12, he’s gone 5-6, 1 NC. We last saw him against Phil Rowe back in December. He looked great for most of the fight but gassed out and was stopped in the third round. He will be looking to spoiler at UFC 290.

UFC 290 Prediction

I think this is going to be a fight that could easily win fight of the night. For Niko Price, I think that he does have an advantage when it comes to outside striking and mixing in his wrestling. We’ve seen Lawler struggle over the past few years with guys who can hold him against the fence or hold him down.

Lawler needs to get this fight in close quarters where he can use his crisp boxing. Lawler was looking really good against Bryan Barberena until the third round where he was ultimately finished. In a way, it was very similar to the Niko Price – Phil Rowe fight.

I think we are going to see both men going for it at UFC 290. Maybe I’m picking with my heart here, but I like Robbie Lawler in the matchup. When Price goes backwards, his striking defense isn’t the best. I just like Lawler’s ability to land his left hand and land the cleaner shots throughout. It’ll be a close fight, but give me the former UFC champ in his retirement fight.

Prediction: Robbie Lawler by Decision