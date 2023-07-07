UFC 290 Preview: Dan Hooker – Jalin Turner

The second fight on the main card at UFC 290 is a showcase in the lightweight division between two of the more exciting fighters in the division. Top fifteen ranked contenders will battle it out as “The Hangman” Dan Hooker (22-12) takes on “The Tarantula” Jalin Turner (13-6).

These two were originally supposed to fight back in March at UFC 285, but Hooker broke his hand. Turner in return took on a higher ranked contender in Mateusz Gamrot. Wasn’t the easiest matchup for Turner and he was ultimately out-grappled over the course of three rounds.

That loss snapped a 5-fight winning streak for Turner. Not only that, but he finished all five opponents during that winning streak. Now, he’s going to look for the biggest win of his career in taking on Dan Hooker.

Back in 2020, Dan Hooker was on a three-fight winning streak and was up two rounds to none against Dustin Poirier in a main event. A win would’ve earned him a title shot. However, he lost the next three rounds and started with that fight, he went 1-4 in his next five.

That said, he is 2-1 in his last three at lightweight with his only loss being to current UFC champ Islam Makhachev. He’s hoping for another big win tomorrow night which will get him back around the top ten at 155.

UFC 290 Prediction

This is going to be such a fantastic fight. On the feet, both of these men are very similar. They are very long for the lightweight division and their nicknames play to that. They are very rangy with their strikes and it could create for some dynamic exchanges.

Overall, I lean a little towards the speed and explosion of Jalin Turner on the feet. Lately, I just like the way he looks. However, I really like Hooker’s ability to mix things up. Mixing in grappling with his striking just like he did in the Nasrat Haqparast fight.

Turner is very dangerous off his back with submissions, but he’s susceptible to being held down if he can’t get his submission game going. I really believe this is going to be an ultra competitive fight. In the end, I lean a little towards Hooker to get the win at UFC 290.

Prediction: Dan Hooker by Split Decision