UFC 290 adds Jack Della Maddalena – Sean Brady

Jun 12, 2022; Singapore, SIN; Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) reacts after fight against Ramazan Emeev (blue gloves) during UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

UFC 290 continues to fill it and the event just continues to get more and more stacked by the day. Yesterday, it was reported that top welterweights Jack Della Maddalena (14-2) and Sean Brady (15-1) would be clashing at the International Fight Week event.

This report has since been confirmed and we know that verbal agreements are in place for the contest to go down at UFC 290 on July 8th. We also learned over the weekend that Robbie Lawler will take on Niko Price at the event and Dan Hooker will take on Jalin Turner.

The card is really starting to have a strong Australian feel to it. Della Maddalena will be fighting alongside Dan Hooker, Robert Whittaker, and Alexander Volkanovski on the card. JDM is such a fascinating story in that he lost his first two professional MMA bouts by stoppage.

However, he’s 14-0 with 13 stoppages since those two losses. He made his octagon debut after a decision win on the Contender Series. Inside the UFC, Della Maddalena is 4-0 with four first round stoppages. Most recently, he stopped Randy Brown back in February.

UFC 290

Sean Brady entered 2022 15-0 coming off his dominant win over Michael Chiesa to end 2021. He fought in October against Belal Muhammad in fight that was massive for both men. Brady really couldn’t get going and was stopped in the second round and suffered the first loss of his professional career.

He was due to return back in March but had to pull out of the Michel Pereira fight with a groin injury. Now, he’s been cleared to return and he’s going to take on the surging Della Maddalena. This is definitely going to be a clash of styles and will come down to where the fight takes place.

For Della Maddalena, he’s going to have to keep things standing while Brady is going to need to get the fight to the ground. Both fighters need this win. Della Maddalena needs the win to keep climbing while Brady needs a bounce back. This is a can’t miss for fight fans.