UFC 289 Results: Charles Oliveira stops Beneil Dariush in the first

In the co-main event of UFC 289, we saw a title eliminator in the lightweight division. Former champion Charles Oliveira (33-9) returned for the first time since his loss to Islam Makhachev as he took on surging top contender Beneil Dariush (22-4-1).

Last October, Oliveira was submitted by Makhachev in the second round. That loss snapped an 11-fight winning streak for Oliveira where he finished ten of his eleven opponents. His last four wins include Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

Beneil Dariush won his last eight leading up to UFC 289. Last May, he dominated Tony Ferguson over the course of three rounds. In October, he defeated Mateusz Gamrot and halted his momentum. Tonight, he was looking to finally earn that elusive lightweight title shot.

UFC 289 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 289 title eliminator kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Oliveira takes the center and is very light on his feet. Body kick from Dariush and Oliveira goes high with one. 1-2 for Dariush and Oliveira is heavy on the pressure here. Nasty knee to the body for Oliveira.

They clinch and Oliveira goes for a trip but ends up on his back. Dariush settles in the guard of Do Bronx. Both men trading shots here. Dariush looks to posture up but he settles back down to avoid the submission threats of Oliveira. Oliveira attacks a leg to try and force a scramble.

Dariush gets his leg out and settles back into the guard of Oliveira. Nice shots from the top from Dariush. Dariush postures up and eats an up kick. Nice hammerfist from the bottom from Oliveira and Dariush settles back into the top position with two minutes left.

Oliveira scrambles and they are back up to the feet. Knee to the body for Oliveira and he has 90 seconds to work here to try and get the round back. Head kick and a huge hook for Oliveira and Dariush is hurt bad. Oliveira is on top and he’s hitting him with massive shots. This one is over, Oliveira shows the world he’s back.

Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush by KO – Round 1