UFC 289 Main Card Preview: Dan Ige – Nate Landwehr

On the main card of UFC 289 we are going to see a featherweight bout with a ranking on the line. 13th ranked Dan Ige (16-6) will look to hold onto his spot as he takes on the popular and charismatic Nate “The Train” Landwehr (17-4).

Starting with Dan Ige, the last time we saw him was back in January and he got a much needed win. He was able to stop Damon Jackson in the second round. That win snapped a three-fight losing streak. Granted, his competition level has been very high.

After a six-fight winning streak inside the octagon, Ige is just 2-4 in his last six. Granted, the losses have come against Josh Emmett, Movsar Evloev, Chan Sung Jung, and Calvin Kattar. Not exactly the easiest levels of competition for Dan Ige.

Nate Landwehr is known more for his post-fight interviews more than anything else, but the man is on a roll right now. After starting out just 1-2 in the UFC, Landwehr has won three straight fights to earn this potential shot at a spot in the rankings.

UFC 289 Preview

We’ve seen Nate Landwehr win absolute warns inside the octagon. In fact, the man loves to be in the chaos and that style is why he’s becoming loved by fans. However, being too reckless is not the greatest idea against a guy like Dan Ige.

We’ve seen guys rush at Dan Ige and eat the canvas as a result. Don’t believe me just ask Gavin Tucker who got knocked out by Dan Ige in 22 seconds. I absolutely love the spirit and mentality of Landwehr, but I’m not a huge fan of this matchup.

If Ige fights up to his capability, I just think his precision and technique are going to be too much for Nate The Train. I’m seeing a desperate Landwehr eating some big shots in the third round after dropping the first two. Third round finish from Ige is what I’m seeing at UFC 289.

Prediction: Dan Ige by TKO – Round 3