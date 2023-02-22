UFC 288 adds Marina Rodriguez – Virna Jandiroba

Mar 30, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Marina Rodriguez (red gloves) fights Jessica Aguilar (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. Rodriguez won the fight. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC has finalized a matchup between two Brazilian strawweight contenders. MMA Melotto was the first to report yesterday that the promotion had agreements in place for a matchup between Marina Rodriguez (16-2-2) and Virna Jandiroba (18-3).

The matchup will take place at a UFC 288 on May 6th. When Virna Jandiroba entered the UFC, she had a lot of hype behind her. The World Champion grappler was a perfect 14-0 and the first fighter she faced was former strawweight champion Carla Esparza.

Unfortunately, Jandiroba’s undefeated streak was halted there. Since making her octagon debut, she’s gone 4-3. Granted the three losses were against the likes of Esparza, Amanda Ribas, and Mackenzie Dern. Now, she gets a very tough test in Marina Rodriguez.

Marina Rodriguez had a strong case for a UFC title shot. She had won four fights in a row and defeated top of the line competition. However, with the championship picture in flux at 115, she took a headliner against Amanda Lemos.

Unfortunately, that is where Rodriguez saw her winning streak derailed. Lemos was able to finish Rodriguez and now she’s taking a step back in competition. Zhang Weili is going to need some fresh competition at the top of the division and Marina Rodriguez can provide a fresh challenge.

However, she’s going to need to start with a win at UFC 288. If she can come out and dominate Jandiroba, she’ll be back on track towards getting there.